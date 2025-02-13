Imane Khelif, who captured Olympic boxing gold in Paris despite a gender-eligibility controversy, has fired back at the International Boxing Association, calling its accusations “false and offensive” after it took legal action against the IOC for allowing her to compete.

On Monday, the IBA announced it had filed a complaint with Swiss Attorney General Stefan Blättler against the International Olympic Committee, citing safety concerns over gender eligibility. The organization also plans to file similar complaints in France and the U.S.

The complaint specifically names Algeria’s Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting.

The boxing body cited an executive order signed by former U.S. President Donald Trump banning transgender women from female sports as validation of its stance. Trump had called Khelif “a male boxer” in a speech after signing the order last week.

Khelif, who has always competed as a woman, was banned by the IBA from the 2023 world championships after a sex chromosome test that the organization said rendered her ineligible.

However, after the IBA lost its Olympic recognition over governance issues, the IOC took control of boxing and cleared Khelif to compete in Paris, stating she was born a woman and had a long history in female competitions.

“The IBA, an organization that I am no longer associated with and that is no longer recognized by the IOC, has again made baseless accusations that are false and offensive, using them to further their agenda,” Khelif said in a statement.

“This is a matter that concerns not just me but the broader principles of fairness and due process in sport.”

The IBA said in its statement that the IOC’s decision to permit both boxers to participate in the Olympic qualifiers and win gold in Paris had denied opportunities to “deserving female athletes.”

Khelif said her team is reviewing the situation and will take legal action to protect her rights.

“For two years, I have taken the high road while my name and image have been used, unauthorized, to further personal and political agendas through the spreading and dissemination of baseless lies and misinformation,” she added.

“But silence is no longer an option.”

The IOC has said the IBA statement was just another example of the boxing body’s campaign against the Olympic organization.

Switzerland’s attorney general’s office confirmed receiving the IBA’s complaint, and in a statement Wednesday, the boxing body said it welcomed Khelif’s intention to file a lawsuit, saying it would give the organization an opportunity to prove in court that she was not allowed to compete in female boxing events.

With boxing’s Olympic future uncertain, the IOC has not included the sport in the Los Angeles 2028 program and has urged national federations to establish a new global boxing body or risk Olympic exclusion.