Kenya’s Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba broke a seven-year course record to win the 48th Istanbul Marathon Sunday, while Ethiopia’s Kasanesh Ayenew Baze led a sweep of the women’s podium in a race linking Asia and Europe.

Kipchumba completed the 42.195-kilometer (26.2-mile) course in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 44 seconds, taking exactly a minute off the previous record set by fellow Kenyan Daniel Kibet in 2019.

Ethiopia’s Sufaro Woliyi Kebeto finished second, followed by Kenya’s Vincent Kipyegon Ronoh in third.

Kipchumba said a late push helped him secure victory on his second racing visit to Istanbul.

"First, I want to thank Istanbul and the organizers. I was the fastest, and I am thankful for that. I pushed myself in the final section and finished first," he said.

"This is my second time in Istanbul. My first race was in 2020, I think; it was a half-marathon. I must have finished in 62 or 64 minutes then. Now I have finished first," he added.

Organized by Spor Istanbul, a subsidiary of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, the marathon started 250 meters (820 feet) behind the July 15 Martyrs Bridge on the city’s Asian side. Runners crossed the Bosporus into Europe before finishing at Sultanahmet Square.

Known as the world’s only intercontinental marathon, the event traces its origins to the inaugural Asia-Europe Run on April 1, 1979. It later became the Intercontinental Eurasia Marathon before adopting the Istanbul Marathon name in 2013.

Ethiopian women take Top 3

Baze won the women’s race in 2:24.40, finishing seven seconds ahead of compatriot Azmera Abreha Gdey. Diribe Hirko Alemu completed the Ethiopian sweep in 2:25.00.

Ethiopian runner Kasanesh Ayenew Baze crosses the finish line to win the women's event at the 48th Istanbul Marathon, Istanbul, Nov. 1, 2026. (AA Photo)

The first three women finished within 20 seconds of one another, with Baze securing victory in what she said was only her fifth marathon.

"I am very happy to have won; I feel very good. This is my fifth marathon, but I am very glad I won despite it being a difficult marathon," Baze said.

"God willing, my goal is to represent my country at the Olympics and become a record-holder. I am very happy and proud to be here. I thank the organizers for having me here," she added.

Her Olympic ambitions were echoed by Türkiye’s leading finisher, Hüseyin Can, whose hopes of challenging for an overall podium place were frustrated by the pace and weather conditions.

Can leads Turkish runners

Can finished 11th in the elite men’s race in 2:17.53, narrowly missing another Top-10 finish after placing among the first 10 last year.

Mert Girmalegesse followed in 12th in 2:18.47 while Halil Yaşın placed 14th in 2:19.31, ahead of Ahmet Alkanoğlu, who finished 15th in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 38 seconds.

Yavuz Ağralı completed the race in 16th place in 2:21.44.

Can said competing in Istanbul carried particular significance for him, pointing to his sustained success among Turkish runners at the event.

"I thank all the athletes and spectators. I hope we gave them a good race to watch. Running here has a special significance for me," Can said. "Except for 2022, I have been the Turkish champion here for the past five or six years, since 2019."

"To be honest, I came here aiming for the top three this year. Unfortunately, I had to slow down because of the fast pace and the weather conditions. We are continuing to pursue our goals. Our goal is the Olympics. God willing, I believe we will achieve even better things."

Growing field, Turkish ambitions

Turkish Athletics Federation President Ahmet Karadağ said participation had surpassed 8,400 for the first time, compared with 5,900 last year.

He highlighted the event’s role in promoting Istanbul internationally and said the presence of foreign diplomats at the start reflected its growing appeal.

"It is the only event in the world connecting two continents. It was a very big event. For the first time, participation exceeded 8,400. Last year, it was 5,900," Karadağ said.

"Major events like this are very valuable for promoting the city. There were many foreign diplomats at the start today; we have begun attracting them, too. We are doing everything we can to make this race better."

Karadağ also credited work carried out under Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with helping the marathon develop.

"There were efforts we undertook under the leadership of our esteemed president to bring the marathon to this level," he said.

"This has become a course everyone is familiar with and a record was broken today. Our Turkish athletes did not run badly either, but my dream is for a Turkish athlete to become champion here. God willing, we will achieve that in time."