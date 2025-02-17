Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo shattered the world half-marathon record in Barcelona on Sunday, finishing in 56 minutes and 41 seconds – 49 seconds faster than the previous mark set by Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha in October.

Kiplimo, a two-time world cross-country champion, achieved the largest single improvement in the men's half-marathon record, according to World Athletics.

"It has been the perfect race. Ideal temperature, no wind at all, fantastic circuit – everything went better than expected," Kiplimo said.

"I found myself full of energy and decided to inject a brisker rhythm from the third kilometer, but I never imagined performing under the 57-minute barrier. That's astonishing."

"I won't compete anymore until my marathon debut in London on April 27."

Earlier on Sunday, Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi broke the men's 20 km race walk world record in Kobe, clocking 1:16:10 to surpass the mark set by his compatriot Yusuke Suzuki in 2015.