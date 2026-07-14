Fresh off claiming the coveted Golden Belt at the 665th Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Championships, Erkan Taş returned to a jubilant homecoming in Durağan, where residents celebrated the hometown hero and fellow wrestling standouts for bringing national pride to Sinop.

Taş, who captured the title of başpehlivan (chief wrestler), was welcomed alongside third-place finisher Mustafa Taş, başaltı wrestler Yusuf Islam Taş and newly elected Kırkpınar Agha Ufuk Özünlü. The group was greeted at the entrance to the district with traditional drums and woodwinds before making a festive procession through cheering crowds to the municipal square.

Speaking during the ceremony, AK Party Sinop lawmaker Nazım Maviş said the success achieved at Türkiye's most prestigious traditional wrestling tournament was a source of pride not only for Durağan but for the entire province.

He congratulated the wrestlers, coaches and everyone who contributed to their achievements, saying their performances had brought honor to Sinop on one of the country's biggest sporting stages.

Durağan Mayor Necmettin Ermiş said the wrestlers' accomplishments extended far beyond sporting success, describing them as powerful role models for young people throughout the district.

Ermiş said Erkan Taş, Mustafa Taş and Yusuf Islam Taş had shown children and aspiring athletes that dedication and perseverance can overcome any obstacle.

"If they can rise from Sarıyer village to the top of the Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Championships, then our young people can become the best in the country in any field," Ermiş said. "I hope Durağan continues to raise successful young people who make us proud."

Ufuk Özünlü, who was elected this year's Kırkpınar Agha, thanked residents for the warm reception, calling it one of the most memorable welcomes he had ever experienced.

"Durağan may literally mean 'to stop,' but I have never experienced such a heartfelt and sincere welcome anywhere else," Özünlü said. "I will carry this love with me like a shining star."

Erkan Taş said winning the Golden Belt and bringing it back to his hometown was a dream come true, adding that he never felt alone during the competition because of the unwavering support from his community.

"We always felt your prayers and encouragement behind us," Taş said. "I proudly dedicate this Golden Belt to Sinop, to Durağan and to all of you."

Mustafa Taş also thanked local residents for standing by the wrestlers throughout their journey, saying the community's prayers and encouragement gave them strength during the tournament.

The ceremony concluded with Mayor Ermiş presenting commemorative plaques to Erkan Taş, Mustafa Taş, Yusuf Islam Taş and Özünlü in recognition of their achievements.

Following the celebration, the wrestlers and Özünlü paid a courtesy visit to the mayor's office.

Durağan District Governor Mustafa Mücahit Ayan also attended the homecoming festivities.