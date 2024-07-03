Edirne prepares for the landmark 663rd Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, commencing with preliminary matches on Thursday as wrestlers vie for the esteemed chief wrestling title.

This year marks a historic shift as the Turkish Traditional Wrestling Federation introduces a league-style scoring system, allowing competitors to earn entry through accumulated points.

Traditionally starting on Friday, this year's festivities kick off a day earlier due to elimination matches.

Thirty-two top-ranked wrestlers will secure direct entry into Kırkpınar, with the remaining eight spots determined through preliminary rounds.

Wrestlers are grouped into bags based on rankings, setting the stage for competitive draws and matchups.

Winners will progress through rounds, each aiming for the ultimate prize in their category.

On Friday, cultural ceremonies and matches across various categories will lead up to the official opening ceremony at 6 p.m., which will feature protocol speeches and a ceremonial flag-raising by last year's champion, Yusuf Can Zeybek.

Saturday will see the commencement of chief wrestling matches, with qualifiers and direct entrants competing from 1 p.m.

The weekend will culminate on Sunday with quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals, including the highly anticipated auctioning of the Agha title.

The champion of the chief wrestling category will earn the title of "Turkey's Chief Wrestler" and TL 550,000 ($16,900).

Other categories will offer substantial prizes, rewarding skill and entertainment value.

Ticket prices range from TL 400 to TL 750, with free entry for the elimination rounds and diverse pricing for subsequent days.

Yusuf Can Zeybek will be on the lookout to clinch the prestigious Golden Belt, a symbol of enduring dominance in Kırkpınar.

Past champions from Antalya have left a formidable legacy, with Zeybek poised to cement his place among the greats.

Originating in the Ottoman era, Kırkpınar's tradition of oil wrestling combines sport with cultural heritage, commemorating the valor of Ali and Selim in an enduring wrestling match.

Despite historical interruptions, the festival highlights resilience and cultural pride.