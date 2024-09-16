Zimbabwe’s two-time Olympic gold medalist Kirsty Coventry is making a historic bid to become the next International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, a position that has seen only male leaders throughout its 130-year history.

The IOC has released a list of candidates vying for the role, set to be decided in March, with Coventry standing out as the sole woman in the running.

Coventry, who represented Zimbabwe, joins a competitive field that includes former Olympic champions, royalty and sports federation leaders.

Among them are Sebastian Coe, a two-time gold medalist in running, and Prince Faisal Al Hussein of Jordan, who is already on the IOC board.

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. of Spain, whose father served as IOC president for 21 years, is also a candidate. He is one of four IOC vice presidents, adding to the list of prominent contenders.

David Lappartient, president of cycling’s governing body; Morinari Watanabe of gymnastics; and Johan Eliasch, president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, complete the roster.

Coe also heads the World Athletics Federation.

All candidates have submitted their letters of intent ahead of the March 18-21 election in Greece. The formal list of candidates will be confirmed in January, three months prior to the vote.

Only IOC members can stand for election, with the 111-member body casting the final votes.

The election process is famously discreet, with candidates restricted from public campaigning or debates. Instead, a closed-door meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, will provide a platform for candidates to address IOC members.

Coventry, who recently turned 41, brings both athletic and governmental experience to the table, having served as Zimbabwe’s sports minister.

Her candidacy is notable as she is the first woman to compete for the IOC presidency since Anita DeFrantz in 2001, who was eliminated in the first round of voting.