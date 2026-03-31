Tickets for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games will go on sale to the general public on April 9, organizers announced Monday, as LA28 also sought to reassure fans about ticket security by confirming a network of verified resale platforms set to launch in 2027.

A presale for residents in selected areas of Los Angeles and Oklahoma City will open April 2, with notification emails to successful applicants scheduled between March 31 and April 4, according to LA28.

The organizing committee will inform remaining registrants on April 7 whether they have been selected for a purchase window in the first phase of general sales, known as “Drop 1.”

“This week marks the first opportunity for fans to claim a seat at the LA28 Olympic Games,” LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover said in a statement.

LA28’s ticketing program will include 1 million tickets priced at $28, the lowest price point. Roughly 5% of Olympic tickets will cost more than $1,000, while more than 75% of all tickets, including finals, will be under $400 and nearly 50% will be under $200.

“Tickets are comparable to, and in many cases well under, what we see for other professional sporting and major entertainment events in the U.S.,” Allison Katz-Mayfield, LA28 senior vice president of games delivery revenue, told reporters on a call.

Resale program

Separately, LA28 said its verified, multi-platform resale program will open in 2027, with AXS and Eventim serving as official secondary ticket marketplaces. Ticketmaster and Sports Illustrated Tickets have also been designated as verified resale platforms.

The announcement comes as organizers prepare for the first ticket drop and warn fans against buying from unauthorized sellers before the resale program launches.

LA28 said primary tickets will be sold only through its official ticket service providers, AXS and Eventim. It added that any LA28 tickets offered for resale before 2027 should not be considered verified.

“While LA28’s resale platforms will not be launched until 2027, having a variety of platforms is critical to providing fans multiple points of access to verified tickets,” Hoover said.

Local presale

Fans who registered for the LA28 ticket draw and whose billing postal codes fall within qualifying counties were automatically entered into the local presale draw.

Those selected will receive 48-hour purchase windows running from April 2 through April 6 and must use a payment method tied to an eligible billing postal code to complete their purchase.

For both the local presale and Drop 1, selected buyers will have 48 hours to purchase tickets, while any tickets placed in a cart must be checked out within 30 minutes. Buyers may complete multiple transactions during their allotted window until they reach the ticket limit.

LA28 said tickets will be available across all Olympic sports, as well as for the opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the closing ceremony at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Fans selected for time slots may buy up to 12 tickets for Olympic events, plus up to 12 tickets for the football tournament, which will not count toward the general Olympic event limit. Ceremony tickets will be capped at four per buyer and will count toward the 12-ticket maximum.

Registrants who are not assigned a time slot in either the local presale or Drop 1 will be automatically entered into future draws, LA28 said. Paralympic tickets are due to go on sale in 2027.

Ticket-inclusive hospitality packages from official provider On Location are also expected to go on sale in April. Visa will be the official payment method for purchases.