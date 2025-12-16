LA28 said Monday that fans can register starting Jan. 14 for a random ticket draw covering every Olympic sport at the Los Angeles Games, with organizers pledging at least 1 million tickets priced at $28.

Registration through the LA28 ticketing page will give fans a chance to secure an April time slot to buy tickets.

Those not selected will be automatically entered into future ticket releases.

“Every sport starts at $28, and that’s not just lip service to a handful of seats tucked in a corner,” said Allison Katz-Mayfield, LA28’s senior vice president of Games delivery revenue. “It’s a meaningful number of tickets.”

Katz-Mayfield added that at least 1 million tickets will be available at $28, with roughly one-third of all tickets priced under $100.

The announcement comes as organizers face growing scrutiny over high ticket prices for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Registration will be open until March 18, and there is no advantage to registering early.

No purchase or payment is required to sign up for the draw.

“No matter when you go in, whether you’re the first person in or the last person in, you have the same opportunity,” Katz-Mayfield said.

She called the draw “the fairest way to ensure that the broadest number of people can get access to tickets and that no one is advantaged or disadvantaged.”

She added that the registration process will help ensure tickets end up in the hands of fans, not brokers or bots.

Locals boosted

Residents living near Olympic venues who register will also have a chance to obtain slots in a special locals’ presale, allowing them to buy tickets before sales open to the general public.

Paris 2024 sold a record 12 million tickets.

LA28’s registration timeline is about a year earlier than that used for the Paris Games, and ticket sales are expected to account for about one-third of LA28’s overall revenue target.

The ticketing process will be run by LA28’s official ticketing service providers, AXS and Eventim, and all tickets will be digital.

Tickets for the Paralympic Games will go on sale in 2027.

Officials encouraged fans to sign up for the LA28 newsletter for updates, including further details on the Jan. 14 ticket draw registration launch.