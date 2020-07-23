Mike Tyson is coming back to boxing at age 54.

The former heavyweight champion will meet four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he won the title in 1986 at age 20 and for a time was the most feared fighter in boxing. But his career became littered with distractions and he hasn't boxed since 2005 after losing his second straight fight.

He has occasionally teased a return with workout videos and it's finally scheduled to happen.

Jones, 51, won titles in the middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight before moving up to win the heavyweight title in 2003, becoming the first former middleweight champion to do so in 106 years.

The event will air on pay-per-view and the social media music platform Triller. Further matches on the card and musical entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tyson vowed it would be competitive rather than for show – "we're showing our skills and fighting" – and said he wants to recapture the fearsome form he once displayed.

"It's 100% of it looking to be Mike Tyson in the ring," Tyson said. "I've got one speed – forward."

In a battle for the aged, Tyson said he wants to show older can still mean exciting in the sports realm.

"It's because I can do it and I believe other people believe they can do it," Tyson said. "We aren't washed up. Somebody says over-age is washed up but they have a bigger fan base than the guys who are training now."

Tyson envisions elder statesmen events of mixed martial arts and NBA fame, mentioning such former NBA stars as Dennis Rodman and Allen Iverson.

Within a year of becoming the first former middleweight champion, Tyson was the undisputed champion and dominated the division, earning his nickname as "The Baddest Man on the Planet" and going 37-0.

But in February 1990 at Tokyo, Tyson suffered a 10th-round knockout at the hands of James "Buster" Douglas in a stunning upset.

'Taken care of my body'

He was arrested for rape in 1991 and convicted in 1992, serving three years in prison before his 1995 release and return to the ring.

Tyson regained the title but lost twice to Evander Holyfield, disqualifying the second time for biting his rival's ear, earning a suspension that kept him sidelined for 18 months.

He had one last chance at the heavyweight crown, losing to Britain's Lennox Lewis in 2002, and retired after six rounds against Kevin McBride in 2005 in his final fight, days shy of his 39th birthday.

"I've been through some experiences and now I'm back here," Tyson said. "I've taken care of my body."

Jones has done much the same since winning his first middleweight title in 1993 and rolled through the super middleweight and light heavyweight ranks at 49-1 before dropping three fights in a row in 2004-2005.

His championship run included a 2003 victory over John Ruiz for the World Boxing Association heavyweight title, a crown he never defended before rejoining the light heavyweight ranks.

Jones fought at least once a year into 2018 but has spent more time as a commentator than fighter in recent years.