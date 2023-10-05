In the cycling world, where legends are born and champions rise, one name continues to defy all odds – Mark Cavendish.

With a career spanning nearly two decades, this British sprint sensation has not only etched his name in the annals of cycling history but has also shattered records along the way.

As Türkiye eagerly awaits his return to the Presidential Cycling Tour for the fifth time, here is a closer look at the journey of a man who refuses to retire and keeps adding new chapters to his extraordinary story.

Cavendish, often hailed as one of the greatest sprinters of all time, is no stranger to the podium's top step.

His remarkable feat of winning a staggering 34 stages at the Tour de France and sharing the record with the legendary Eddy Merckx highlights his sprinting prowess.

But what makes this comeback even more intriguing is the adversity he's overcome.

In 2017, Cavendish faced a formidable opponent off the bike – the Epstein-Barr virus.

A year later, he was diagnosed with clinical depression, plunging him into a tumultuous four-year period of personal challenges.

The world watched as this cycling titan battled not only rivals on the road but also his own demons.

It was in the midst of these hardships that Cavendish found solace in the Turkish Presidential Cycling Tour in 2021.

The lure of the race reignited his passion, and he clinched four stage victories, marking a triumphant return to the sport he loves.

The 2021 edition of the race allowed him to return to the Tour de France at 36, where he added three more stage wins to his tally.

As Cavendish prepares for the 2023 Presidential Cycling Tour, he has his sights set on one more record – becoming the all-time stage win leader in Türkiye.

With a total of 11 stage victories in 2014, 2015 and 2021, he shares the honor with Andre Greipel.

But in this year's edition, Cavendish is determined to claim the title of stage win record-holder for himself.

At 38 years of age, when most athletes contemplate retirement, Cavendish has extended his career for yet another year with the Astana Qazaqstan Team.