Masters champion Rory McIlroy confirmed Wednesday that he will return to the Australian Open for the next two years, ending a lengthy absence from the prestigious tournament.

The world No. 2, who became the sixth golfer in history to complete a career Grand Slam with his thrilling playoff victory at Augusta last month, announced his plans just ahead of the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. McIlroy will tee off at the Australian Open, scheduled for Dec. 4-7 this year, at the iconic Royal Melbourne course.

The 36-year-old will return to Australia in 2026 when the prestigious event moves to the nearby Kingston Heath course.

"I'm proud to commit to the Australian Open for the next two years, especially with it being played on the world-class Melbourne Sandbelt, somewhere I've always wanted to play professionally," McIlroy said.

The success of the 121-year-old tournament is "important for the global game," he said.

"Melbourne is known for being one of the world's great sporting cities, and I can't wait to be part of that atmosphere and soak in everything it has to offer, both on and off the course."

His appearance will end an 11-year absence from the tournament he won in 2013.

Australian tournament officials are also hopeful of luring home PGA Tour winner Min Woo Lee, as well as major champions Cameron Smith and Adam Scott.

"Rory McIlroy, one of the best to ever play our game, playing on the world-renowned Melbourne Sandbelt, is a mouth-watering proposition for golf fans," Golf Australia chief executive James Sutherland said in a statement.

At the Masters last month, McIlroy ended a majors win drought stretching back to 2014.

Augusta National had been the only major missing from McIlroy's collection, having claimed the US Open in 2011, the Open Championship in 2014, and the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014.