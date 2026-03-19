Rory McIlroy will return to Augusta National next month as the reigning Masters champion, savoring every moment of a victory that took more than a decade to achieve and already has a carefully curated menu ready for the Champions Dinner.

The world No. 2 became the sixth male golfer, and the first European, to complete the career Grand Slam when he defeated Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff at Augusta last April, ending an 11-year wait for his fifth major and finally claiming the Green Jacket that had long eluded him.

"Defending the Masters Tournament is a rare accomplishment," the 36-year-old Northern Irishman told reporters Wednesday. "It's something I would love to do."

Reflecting on the morning after his win, McIlroy called it a career-defining moment. "I woke up and had to make sure it wasn’t a dream. People talk about pinch-me moments and this was exactly that. Did that really happen?"

"I talk about the morning after getting the world No. 1 ranking and having this sort of empty feeling. I didn't have that with this. It just made me feel incredibly grateful for everything that's happened in my life," he added.

McIlroy's preparation for this year's event was disrupted when a back injury forced him to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this month, but the Northern Irishman confirmed the issue is now resolved.

"I'm really pleased with how my body responded to that little setback," he said, adding that he planned to put in some work over the next few weeks before making further trips to Augusta National.

Menu blends family and fine dining

McIlroy, as host of the annual Champions Dinner, is crafting a menu that blends elements of his personal experiences with high-end cuisine.

The first course comes from Le Bernardin, the New York restaurant he and his wife count among their favorites: a yellowfin tuna carpaccio on a thin slice of French baguette with foie gras.

Appetizers include dates stuffed with goat cheese wrapped in bacon, a recipe from his mother, alongside grilled elk sliders, rock shrimp tempura, and a Georgia peach and ricotta flatbread with hot honey.

"I wanted to try to bring a little bit of local ingredients in," McIlroy said.

Main course options are wagyu filet mignon or seared salmon, with sides including traditional Irish champ. "When I was a kid I used to eat champ by the bowlful," he said.

The wine selection is the headline act. A 1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild anchors the evening. "That is the wine that I drank the night that I won the Masters, so it obviously brings back some great memories."

The meal closes with a 1989 Chateau d'Yquem, his birth year. "I think every great meal deserves to be finished off with Château d'Yquem," he added. "It is like liquid gold."