Fresh off a historic second straight Masters triumph, Rory McIlroy arrived at Aronimink carrying momentum and a painful reminder that even golf’s biggest stars can be slowed by the smallest injuries.

The world No. 2 cut short his Tuesday practice round for this week’s PGA Championship after just three holes because of a blister underneath the nail on his right pinky toe, raising fresh questions about his fitness ahead of Thursday’s opening round in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

McIlroy, making his first appearance since defending his Masters crown at Augusta National in April, had already shown signs of discomfort during the final round of last weekend’s Truist Championship in Charlotte, where television cameras caught him limping late in the tournament.

The six-time major winner revealed afterward that the blister had formed beneath the toenail, making it difficult to treat.

“Yeah, I've got a blister on my pinky toe on my right foot, but it's underneath my nail,” McIlroy said Sunday. “I can't really get to it, so it's a little sore. But I'll be all right.”

By Tuesday, the issue had escalated enough for McIlroy to remove the nail entirely in an effort to ease the irritation before the year’s second major. The Northern Irishman told Irish media he had soaked the foot Monday night and had been rotating through different pairs of golf shoes in search of the most comfortable fit.

Even during his brief session at Aronimink Golf Club, McIlroy repeatedly removed his right shoe while walking the course. After reaching the fourth tee, he decided against continuing and headed back to the clubhouse.

While the injury is not considered serious, foot problems can quickly become troublesome in elite golf, where balance, stability and weight transfer are crucial to every swing. Aronimink’s demanding Donald Ross layout, known for punishing approaches that stray offline, leaves little margin for discomfort.

McIlroy enters the PGA Championship as one of the tournament favorites after cementing his place among golf’s elite with back-to-back Masters victories in 2025 and 2026.

His latest triumph placed him alongside legends Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the only players to win consecutive Masters titles in the modern era.

He secured the green jacket this year by edging Scottie Scheffler by one stroke after a composed closing 71 at Augusta National.

Now the focus shifts to whether McIlroy can comfortably manage four rounds at Aronimink in pursuit of a third PGA Championship title, having previously lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2012 and 2014.

The 36-year-old has never competed at Aronimink before, with his only prior experience on the course coming during a recent practice visit ahead of the championship. It remains unclear whether he will attempt another practice round Wednesday or preserve his energy before his scheduled 8:40 a.m. tee time Thursday.