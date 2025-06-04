Olympic, world, and European champion Mete Gazoz says 2024 has been one of his finest seasons yet, filled with medals, mental resets through gaming, and quiet moments in the workshop where his journey began.

The 25-year-old Turkish archer spoke with Anadolu Agency (AA), offering a glimpse into his performances, passions beyond the range, and the place that still grounds him as he eyes even greater goals.

“The season started strong with the Indoor European Championships in Samsun,” Gazoz said. “I finished second at the World Cup in the U.S., won gold at the European Grand Prix in Antalya, and placed third in the mixed team event at the Shanghai World Cup. Most recently, I took silver at the Fetih Cup.”

Each result, he said, is a stepping stone toward a peak performance at the World Championships in September – but his ambitions stretch far beyond the current calendar.

“I’m doing everything I can, both mentally and physically, to become stronger,” Gazoz said. “I’m confident I’ll be fully prepared for the 2028 Olympic Games.”

Competitive escape

Outside competition, Gazoz turns to e-sports – not just for fun, but for focus. He often plays Valorant and League of Legends with teammates, describing gaming as a way to step back from the intensity of elite-level archery.

“When the pressure is high, I need to unwind and detach for a while,” he said. “Gaming helps me do that. It’s intense, fast, and keeps me mentally sharp. I follow professional matches and teams closely. I’m glad to be a part of that world.”

Where it all began

Beyond the archery field and digital arenas lies a quieter space that still shapes Gazoz today – his father’s workshop inside the Istinye Archery Club. There, bows are crafted, arrows are shaped, and memories run deep.

“I spent much of my childhood here,” he said. “We trained with my father, shared moments with my mother, and created lasting memories. This place is more than a workshop – it’s like home. I feel safe here, and I always enjoy coming back.”

Gazoz also spoke warmly of his recent partnership with Red Bull, which he sees not as a sponsorship but as a connection.

“Red Bull feels more like family than a brand,” he said. “Even though I’ve just joined them, it already feels like we’ve been working together for years.”