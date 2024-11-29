Olympic and world champion archery star Mete Gazoz shared his remarkable journey with the youth at the "8th Traditional Martyrs' Families Meeting" organized by the 15 July Association in Antalya’s Kemer district.

Gazoz reflected on his experiences from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and various European and world championships.

Starting his archery journey at age 8 after realizing his passion for the sport, Gazoz recalled participating in his first Turkish championship. “At 13, I made the national team, and for nearly 12 years, I’ve been part of the team, working hard to improve,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of disciplined training for success. Gazoz credited his family, coaches, and national team mentors for their unwavering support.

“My coaches have been with me every step of the way. We spend 340 days a year together. Their belief in me, their constant support, and knowing I’m not alone on the competition line has been a huge source of strength,” he added.

When asked about the emotions of becoming an Olympic champion, raising the Turkish flag and hearing the national anthem, Gazoz responded: “There are no words to describe it. Competing for your country, not just yourself, changes everything. All the hardships from training, waking up early, staying up late – they all fade away. It’s an incredible feeling to see Turkey triumph on the world stage.”

Gazoz also revealed that if he weren’t an archer, he might have pursued shooting like his friend Yusuf Dikeç or fencing.

He added that his biggest hobby is computer gaming and joked about his shoe size, saying, “I wear a 45.”

At the end of the event, 15 July Association President İsmail Hakkı Turunç presented Gazoz with a commemorative gift.

Antalya’s Youth and Sports Provincial Director Yavuz Gürhan also attended the inspiring gathering.