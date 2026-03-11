Escalating tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran are rippling across the sporting world, disrupting schedules, stranding athletes, and forcing organizers to make urgent adjustments.

From the snow-covered slopes of the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics to tennis courts in Dubai and football stadiums across the Middle East, sports federations are grappling with unprecedented challenges caused by travel chaos and security concerns.

Paralympic Games arrival disrupted

The International Paralympic Committee said several delegations traveling to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games are facing delays as Middle Eastern airspace closures prevent flights from reaching Europe on schedule.

“The closure of airspace is impacting the arrival of some stakeholders. We are working diligently with Milano Cortina 2026 to find solutions for those affected,” an IPC spokesperson said Tuesday.

Athletes and support staff have reported extended layovers and missed connections, raising concerns over preparation and acclimatization for the Games.

Tennis and badminton chaos

Tennis in the UAE has been particularly hard-hit. The ATP Challenger event in Fujairah was canceled following a security alert, and the ATP arranged charter flights to evacuate players at no cost.

Russian stars Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, who recently competed in Dubai, struggled to reach California for the Indian Wells Open.

Two-time Olympic badminton medalist PV Sindhu withdrew from the All England Open after being stranded at Dubai airport for several days, returning safely to Bangalore.

“The last few days have been intense and uncertain,” Sindhu wrote on social media, highlighting the personal toll of the crisis on athletes.

Iranian women football players granted asylum

Australia has granted humanitarian visas to five Iranian women football players who fled after refusing to sing the national anthem at an Asia Cup match, fearing reprisals at home.

Police helped two additional players escape the supervision of minders, though one later reversed her decision and returned to Iran.

Officials relocated the remaining players to a secure location after Iranian state media branded the team “wartime traitors.”

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke emphasized that authorities were taking all measures to ensure the athletes’ safety.

Football and hockey disruptions

The U.S. men’s hockey team withdrew from a World Cup qualifier in Ismailia, Egypt, following a State Department advisory urging Americans to leave nations near conflict zones.

The International Hockey Federation expressed full support for the withdrawal.

Iraq’s football coach Graham Arnold called for the postponement of the country’s inter-confederation World Cup playoff in Mexico later this month, citing travel lockdowns in the Middle East.

“If we have to field a team entirely composed of overseas-based players, our chances of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 will be severely compromised,” Arnold said.

In Iran, all sporting events remain canceled, including the Persian Gulf Pro League. Bahrain has also suspended domestic competitions.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s top-flight football league plans to resume this week following a pause prompted by regional security concerns.

The Asian Champions League has postponed multiple rounds of 16 fixtures involving Middle Eastern clubs, with quarter-finals in both the Elite and Challenge leagues also delayed.

Afghanistan’s limited-overs cricket series against Sri Lanka, scheduled in the UAE from March 13–25, has been postponed as well.

Motorsport uncertainty

The World Endurance Championship postponed its Lusail, Qatar, season opener originally scheduled for March 28, with a new date to be announced later.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said safety and well-being will guide decisions on upcoming Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Teams and drivers are monitoring developments closely, as the crisis casts doubt over the feasibility of next month’s races.

Global implications

The ripple effects of the conflict extend beyond scheduling.

Thousands of flights across some of the world’s busiest transit hubs have been canceled, affecting not only elite athletes but also staff, media, and support personnel.

Organizers face logistical hurdles in rebooking travel, ensuring player safety, and maintaining competition integrity.

Athletes report emotional stress and uncertainty, highlighting the human cost of geopolitical instability on international sport.