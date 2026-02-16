Officials at Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games said Sunday they had moved swiftly to preserve what they called “a neutral, respectful and welcoming environment” after a retail employee repeatedly shouted “Free Palestine” at a group of Israeli supporters inside the official shop at the Cortina Sliding Centre.

The venue, also known as the Eugenio Monti Sliding Centre, is hosting bobsleigh, luge and skeleton during the Feb. 6 to Feb. 22 Games across northern Italy.

Video clips that spread rapidly across social media show the employee calling out “Free Palestine” as members of the group entered the store. One supporter, carrying an Israeli flag on a bag, is seen leaving. Another challenges the worker to repeat the phrase. He does.

“This is the Olympics,” the supporter responds in the footage. “Israel is allowed to compete like just any other country, it’s not controversial. OK, good for you, you did it, you freed Palestine, good job.”

A voice in the background suggests the employee should be fired.

The clips circulated widely, including through accounts linked to the organization StopAntisemitism, and were later picked up by Italian media outlets.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Milano Cortina organizing committee confirmed it was aware of the incident.

“It is not appropriate for Games staff or contractors to express personal political views while carrying out their duties or to direct such remarks at visitors,” organizers said.

They added the matter was handled immediately at venue level. Those involved were reassured and the employee was removed from the shift. Officials did not clarify whether further disciplinary measures would follow.

Italian media reports indicated police were called and that a harassment inquiry could be opened, though organisers did not detail any legal steps in their statement.

The altercation unfolded amid heightened global tensions over the Israeli assault on Gaza and the West Bank, which has spilled into international sport.

Israel’s participation at global events has drawn both support and protest, and reports during the opening ceremony in Milan on Feb. 6 described boos directed at the Israeli delegation.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) enforces strict neutrality rules at Games venues under Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits political demonstrations by athletes, officials and accredited personnel.

While athletes can face sanctions for violations, venue staff and contractors fall under the authority of local organisers.