The Turkuvaz Media Group's Sports Summit started on Monday with Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Aşkın Bak attending the event.

Bak, underscoring Türkiye's shift toward a sports revolution following the facility revolution, pointed out that the successful results in volleyball are a clear indicator of this transformation.

As he addressed the audience, Bak highlighted the upcoming intensity of sports competitions and events for the year 2024.

Specifically, he shared that goals are set to represent Türkiye excellently in the 2024 Paris Olympics, with ongoing efforts from federations.

Reminding the audience that Türkiye continues to be a leading country in sports infrastructure in Europe and the world, Bak mentioned the joint organization of the 2032 UEFA European Football Championship with Italy.

He also acknowledged the young national football team leading the way in the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship, emphasizing Türkiye's capability to host significant international events.

4 million children screened for talent

Minister Bak celebrated Türkiye's remarkable progress in sports facilities, stadiums and pools, noting the completion of preparations for the 2032 UEFA European Football Championship in just eight years.

He conveyed that Türkiye is rapidly advancing to become a sports nation, stating: "Sports is also an industry ... It needs marketing and effective storytelling, and this will be accomplished with the support of sports media. One of our priorities is the spread of sports at the grassroots level. This requires facilities, coaches and clubs. We, as the ministry, have initiatives in this regard. One of them is talent screening. We conduct screenings for third-grade students throughout the country and guide them toward at least two sports. We have screened 4 million children through these programs, resulting in substantial data. In addition, with the 'No Child Should Remain Non-Swimmer' campaign, we taught swimming to 9 million children. We built swimming pools all around Türkiye."

Bak also expressed the ambition to achieve active results in areas such as swimming in the future.

"We are progressing toward this. The facility revolution is leading to a sports revolution. We see the traces of this. We witnessed the results in volleyball. I was there when the foundation for the first volleyball facilities was laid. Now, we have demonstrated a performance that no other country in the world has seen. A powerful revolution is coming," he said.

Additionally, Minister Bak mentioned the significant successes in archery, revealing plans to bring coaches and athletes with methods to these facilities for more achievements on the Olympic path.

New sports disciplines

The minister shared positive updates from emerging sports disciplines, indicating collaborative efforts with the Ministry of National Education to complete this revolution.

"There is a movement in 30 sports fields. We have started a great revolution. Istanbul has been selected as the pilot city. We organize championships and tournaments in all schools every month and we will continue to do so. We will open school sports halls to the public, allowing more tournaments to be played. Türkiye will have much stronger sporting achievements in the future. The addition of new medals in areas like boxing and taekwondo is the most important sign of this," he said.

Minister Bak expressed confidence in the young national team in the European Football Championship, which is virtually being held in "our own home" in Germany.

He stated that they believe the team will succeed.

Bak also stressed the importance of encouraging young people to engage in sports, particularly in the fight against addiction.

"To keep children away from bad habits, the most crucial measure is to ensure they participate in sports. We want families to bring their children to sports facilities. This way, we aim to have an active, strong youth that thinks and researches. In addition to addressing addiction, sports are also crucial in the fight against obesity. Investing in sports for one year will pay off in seven to eight years. A child engaged in sports visits the doctor less, learns to share and contributes to the community. We believe that sports are crucial for social interaction, solidarity and societal strength. Being involved in sports makes us stronger. We need to share the benefits of sports and discuss its problems. It's essential to share the power of sports. But let's not forget that it's also an industry. Managing and directing the rules well and marketing them effectively are crucial. Media and other stakeholders have a significant role in this. We invite the entire public to move toward sports facilities. Bring your children. Let's keep children away from bad habits. To save the country's youth from bad habits, for social peace, for a strong Türkiye, we say sports," he said.

The Turkuvaz Media Sports Summit is sponsored by İddaa, the Turkish Football Federation, Türk Telekom, Vakıfbank and Ziraat Bank. Ariel, Damat Tween, Orkid and Papara also support the event as sponsors.

Tahsin Ender Bilgin, A Spor broadcast coordinator, expressed during the opening speech that they are aware of working with the pioneering spirit of the industry.

He highlighted their commitment to supporting societal and sports developments through their broadcasts, emphasizing the application of the concept of sports virtues not only on the field but in all aspects of life.