They are not just our heroes on the field, they are our shining beacons of hope, always there when we need them most to show us their unwavering support.

After Türkiye international Merih Demiral – who plays for Italy's Serie A outfit Atalanta – put Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey up for auction in an effort to help the victims of the Kahramanmaraş earthquake, he has now announced that Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann will also be contributing to the campaign.

In a post on social media, Demiral announced that he had spoken with Spanish forward Morata and French midfielder Griezmann from Madrid, who both expressed their solidarity with the cause.

He also mentioned that the entire Atletico Madrid squad was standing in solidarity with the Turkish people, recognizing the immense burden caused by the devastating earthquake.

As a result, the two football stars generously donated their jerseys for auction, with the proceeds being directed toward aiding the affected people.

Barcelona's Şanlı joins

National basketball star Sertaç Şanlı, who plays for Barcelona, also joined the cause and said that the Catalan club will be providing much-needed assistance to the earthquake victims.

FC Barcelona's Sertaç Şanlı warms up prior to the THY EuroLeague match against Real Madrid at Wizink Center, Madrid, Spain, Jan. 26, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Sertaç Şanlı via his social media account said: "Barcelona and Barça Foundation have extended their heartfelt sympathies and condolences in regards to the devastating earthquake in our country. With generous philanthropic efforts, they have lent us their steadfast support and have committed to providing aid to the affected areas through various organizations. I am truly grateful for their kind-heartedness and unwavering commitment to our nation. Get well soon, my dear country."

Barcelona also shared a video of Sertaç Şanlı on their social media account, saying: "As the Barcelona and Barça Foundation, we would like to express that we stand by all the people affected by the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria. We are with you in this difficult time with our strength of solidarity. We will show all kinds of support to the humanitarian aid organizations working in the region. We are with you. It is very difficult to talk at the moment. We are praying for everyone affected by the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria. We are ready to help. We will do whatever we can."