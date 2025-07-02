The 15th edition of the TransAnatolia Rally Raid, one of the world’s most prestigious and challenging off-road events, is set to take place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2025, covering 2,190 kilometers (1,360 miles) across 17 Turkish provinces.

Starting at the Bursa International Textile Trade Center (BUTTİM) open area in Bursa and concluding in Bolu, the race will traverse a diverse and demanding route through cities and regions rich in history and natural beauty, including Kütahya, Bilecik, Eskişehir, Afyon, Ankara, Konya, Aksaray, Niğde, Nevşehir, Kayseri, Yozgat, Çorum, Kastamonu and Çankırı.

Organized by the Antalya Offroad Club under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and supported by several government ministries and the Turkish Automobile Sports Federation (TOSFED), the event combines fierce competition with a celebration of Türkiye’s cultural and natural heritage.

With 75% of registrations already filled, the rally has attracted participants from Türkiye and across Europe, reflecting its growing international prominence.

The weeklong rally will test competitors’ endurance, navigation and driving skill across a wide variety of landscapes, from the lush forests of the Marmara region to the volcanic terrain of Cappadocia and the rugged plateaus of Central Anatolia.

The route highlights Türkiye’s rich history and iconic landmarks such as the Mevlana Museum in Konya, the ancient Hittite capital of Hattusa near Çorum and the unique fairy chimneys of Nevşehir.

The race starts with a ceremonial launch in Bursa, a city known for its Ottoman heritage and silk trade, and finishes in the scenic forests and lakes of Bolu.

Over seven demanding days, racers will face technical off-road sections and liaison routes that include rocky paths, sandy stretches and high-altitude passes, making the TransAnatolia Rally one of the toughest endurance events, often compared to the Dakar Rally.

The competition is divided mainly into Rally and Raid categories, each spanning vehicle classes such as motorcycles, 4x4 automobiles, side-by-side vehicles, quads and trucks.

The Rally category challenges participants to race against the clock on special stages, emphasizing speed and precision, attracting factory teams like Yamaha, Sherco and Ducati.

Meanwhile, the Raid category focuses on navigation skills, with riders following detailed roadbooks and satellite tracking systems to explore Türkiye’s diverse terrains without time pressure.

An Adventure category allows enthusiasts to experience the rally atmosphere at a more relaxed pace, sharing bivouacs with competitors.

The 2025 edition is expected to maintain strong participation numbers, with increased interest from Turkish riders marking significant growth in domestic enthusiasm.

General Coordinator Burak Büyükpınar highlighted the rally’s importance as a sporting event and cultural platform, noting that over 15 years, the event has welcomed thousands of athletes from dozens of countries and covered routes equaling circling the globe.

He emphasized the rally’s role in promoting Türkiye’s tourism, cultural heritage and international presence, with the 2025 race timed to coincide with Türkiye’s Victory Day, adding a patriotic dimension to the competition.