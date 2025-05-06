A high-speed chain-reaction crash claimed the lives of two motorcycle racers and left another seriously injured Monday during the opening lap of a British Supersport Championship race in Cheshire.

Englishman Owen Jenner, 21, and New Zealander Shane Richardson, 29, died after a devastating 11-rider pileup at the first corner of the race at Oulton Park, a support event to the British Superbike Championship.

A third rider, Tom Tunstall, 47, of England, sustained severe back and abdominal injuries and was rushed to Royal Stoke University Hospital after initial treatment at the track.

The crash halted the race immediately. The remainder of the day’s racing program was cancelled as medical teams and emergency responders swarmed the scene.

“Owen Jenner was treated at the crash site and transported to the medical centre,” said MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR), which runs the series. “Despite resuscitation efforts, he died from a catastrophic head injury.”

Richardson suffered severe chest trauma and was also treated at the circuit medical centre before being transferred. He succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.

Tunstall, a veteran rider, was stabilized on the track before being transferred for further treatment. His condition has not yet been updated publicly.

Several others involved escaped with minor injuries, including Carl Harris, Max Morgan, Cameron Hall, Freddie Barnes, and Morgan McLaren-Wood, who were treated at the medical centre but not hospitalized.

Three more – Lewis Jones, Corey Tinker, and George Edwards – walked away from the incident without injury.

British Superbike officials described the crash as a "chain-reaction" collision involving 11 riders. Supersport bikes in the series are high-performance machines capable of pushing 200 horsepower, demanding extreme precision and skill.

"Emergency services were called to the scene following the collision which resulted in two riders being fatally injured and another seriously hurt,” said Cheshire Police. “We are investigating the incident alongside the Coroner, the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board, and MSVR.”

The tragic event has rocked the British racing community, with tributes pouring in for both fallen riders. Jenner was considered one of the sport’s rising stars, while Richardson brought a wealth of international experience to the grid.

Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the crash and whether any mechanical or procedural issues contributed to the deadly accident.