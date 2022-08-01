Two-time Formula One world champion Spain's Fernando Alonso will join Aston Martin to replace the departing Sebastian Vettel from next season, the British Formula One team confirmed Monday.

Germany's Vettel, who won four world titles with Red Bull 2010-2013, announced his retirement aged 35 ahead of last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

And Aston Martin moved immediately to secure the services of Spanish 41-year-old veteran Alonso from Alpine on a "multi-year contract."

"This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is, therefore, one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today," said Alonso, who won his titles 2005-2006 with Renault.

"No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me."

Alonso will partner with the Canadian driver Lance Stroll, whose father Lawrence is a major backer of the team.

"I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One," Alonso said.

"I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone."