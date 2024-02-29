The 2024 Formula One World Championship is set to kick off with a historic 24-race season, making it the longest season in the history of the sport.

The upcoming season will see a more regionalized F1 calendar aimed at reducing logistical burdens and making the season more sustainable.

The championship will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2 and conclude in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 8.

The first two races of the season, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, will take place on March 2 and March 9, respectively, deviating from the usual schedule due to the start of the Ramadan month.

The 24 races scheduled for 2024 will set a new record for the highest number of races in a single Formula One season.

Last year, 23 races were planned, but only 22 were held.

This season's race count has been increased to 24, surpassing the previous record of 22.

China will make a return to the calendar this year after being canceled last year due to pandemic-related issues, bringing the total number of races back to 24.

In a first for the Formula One World Championship, all driver and team combinations that competed in the final round of the previous season remained unchanged at the start of the following season.

Key contenders include Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez for Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for Mercedes, and Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc for Ferrari.

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (L) of Scuderia Ferrari and British driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas attend a news conference for the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Feb. 28, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen (L) and Sergio Perez during the preseason testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, Feb. 21, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Verstappen, aiming for his third consecutive championship title, dominated the previous season with 19 wins out of 22 races, outscoring his closest rival, Sergio Perez, by more than double the points.

The 2024 sprint format has been revamped to enhance the spectacle for fans. Sprint qualifying will now take place after Friday's practice sessions, with sprint races and main qualifying held on Saturday. The grand prix will be held on Sunday.

Six sprint races

The 2024 Formula One World Championship will feature six sprint races, taking place at the China, Miami, Austria, USA, Brazil and Qatar Grands Prix.

This marks an increase from the three sprint races held in the previous season.

McLaren have signed a long-term contract with British driver Lando Norris and Australian driver Oscar Piastri, securing them until the end of 2026.

Ferrari's Monegasque driver, Charles Leclerc, has also extended his contract with the team.

