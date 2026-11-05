Alan Jones, the Australian driver who made history by winning Williams' first Formula One World Championship in 1980, has died at the age of 80 following a brief illness, his family announced Thursday.

His wife, Amanda, confirmed his death in a statement, paying tribute to a driver whose achievements made him one of Australia's most celebrated motorsport figures.

"We are extremely saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Alan,” she said. "He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those closest to him, as well as the many fans whose support he was always grateful for.”

Born in Melbourne in 1946, Jones became Australia's second Formula One world champion after Jack Brabham, who won three titles. He remains the country's most recent champion, having secured the 1980 drivers' crown during a career that produced 12 Grand Prix victories and 24 podium finishes.

Jones was known as much for his uncompromising personality as his achievements on the track. Aggressive, fiercely competitive and outspoken, he had little interest in making friends with his rivals.

"If someone passed me, I took it personally,” he recalled during a 2019 appearance on the "Beyond The Grid" podcast.

He once described his fellow drivers as "things that had to be passed.” His confrontational approach occasionally extended beyond the track. Following a public feud with Argentine teammate Carlos Reutemann, Jones required a police escort at his next race in Argentina.

He also carried a grudge against Ferrari after the Italian team allegedly reneged on a signed agreement for him to join in 1977. Jones later joked about making his displeasure known whenever he passed the team's garage.

"When I used to drive down pit lane and they were working on their cars, I'd give them a little wave,” he said. "Now, I might have only used one finger, but it was a wave!”

Jones found his ideal environment at Williams, where team founder Frank Williams knew how to manage his temperament and channel his determination. His physical strength and aggressive driving style suited the team's FW07 car, helping him deliver its first drivers' championship in 1980.

Australian racing driver Alan Jones, 1980 Formula One world champion, drives a Formula One car, at Brands Hatch, in West Kingsdown, Britain, Aug. 21, 1985. (Reuters Photo)

His journey to Formula One began after moving from Australia to Britain in the late 1960s. The son of a successful amateur racing driver, Jones financed his ambitions by buying and selling secondhand vans while working his way through smaller racing teams.

He secured his first Formula One victory with Shadow at the 1977 Austrian Grand Prix, starting 14th on the grid. The unexpected win caught organizers so unprepared that they had no recording of Australia's national anthem for the podium ceremony. Jones later recalled that a drunken spectator instead played "Happy Birthday" on a trumpet.

After his unsuccessful title defense in 1981, Jones returned to Australia, bought a farm and took up cattle breeding. He believed he had driven better than during his championship season but had been let down by the car. Homesickness and his dislike of Britain's weather also influenced his departure.

Retirement, however, did not last. Jones made a one-off Formula One appearance with Arrows in 1983 before returning with Haas, an unrelated team to the current outfit bearing the same name. With an uncompetitive car, he managed a best finish of fourth before leaving the championship in 1986.

His achievements extended beyond Formula One. Jones won the 1978 Can-Am sportscar championship, finished third in his only IndyCar appearance in 1983 and continued racing in Australia's V8 Supercars series until 2002, when he was 55.

He remained involved in motorsport as a television commentator and race steward after retiring. He also became a vocal critic of modern Formula One, describing contemporary drivers as "prima donnas” and criticizing what he considered an increasingly corporate culture.

Frank Williams, who died in November 2021, remained particularly fond of the Australian. He once described Jones as "a man's man” who was "great fun to be with.”

"He never needed propping up mentally, because he was a very determined and bullish character,” Williams said. "He didn't need any babysitting or hand-holding and that's the way it should be.”