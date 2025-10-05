Rookie Fermin Aldeguer claimed his first MotoGP victory Sunday at the Indonesia Grand Prix, while newly crowned champion Marc Marquez crashed out after colliding with Marco Bezzecchi.

Gresini Racing rider Aldeguer surged past KTM's Pedro Acosta to take the lead on the 10th lap, eventually finishing well clear of the competition.

The win will have helped Aldeguer erase the pain of his second-placed finish in Saturday's sprint, where he led for most of the 13-lap race before finishing second behind Bezzecchi.

Acosta was second, with Aldeguer's teammate Alex Marquez completing the podium.

"I can't believe it, no. I'm super happy. I have a lot of words to say," said Aldeguer, who became the first rookie to win a race since Jorge Martin in 2021.

"Thank you to all my people, all my family, the Ducati Gresini team. To be a rookie, we are doing an incredible work. We have to continue like this. This is not the time to relax, it's the time for more."

At 20 years and 183 days old, Aldeguer also becomes the second-youngest rider to ever win a MotoGP race after Marquez at 20 years and 63 days.

Marquez crashes

Pole-sitter Bezzecchi had an awful start to the race, finding himself in sixth place after the first two turns, and the Aprilia rider was a touch too forceful in his desperation to climb back up into the lead.

As he charged into the fray, Bezzecchi nudged the rear of Marquez's Ducati and the pair hurtled into the gravel at high speed, with Marquez appearing to be in significant discomfort after the fall.

The Spaniard, who won his seventh MotoGP championship at last week's Japanese Grand Prix, was hunched over on the side of the track for a couple of minutes before staggering to his feet and lurching away while clutching his shoulder.

The crash continued a dreadful streak of luck for Marquez at the Mandalika International Circuit, where he has never been able to finish a grand prix in four attempts.

There did not appear to be any bad blood between Bezzecchi and Marquez, however, as they shared a quick handshake before Marquez was taken to the medical center.

In an update after an initial round of scans, Ducati said there was evidence of a fracture and that Marquez would fly to Madrid to undergo further tests on his collarbone injury.

Ducati's afternoon then went from bad to worse a few laps later when two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia's bike slipped out from underneath him and dumped him onto the asphalt.

The Italian, who has endured a torrid campaign this year, cut a frustrated figure as he looked up to the sky and gestured angrily with folded hands.

Earlier on Sunday, KTM Ajo's Jose Antonio Rueda won the Moto3 race in Indonesia to clinch the 2025 title.