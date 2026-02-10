Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso said Monday he plans to savor every moment of the new Formula One season and has yet to decide whether it will be his last.

Speaking to Reuters Television at Aston Martin’s livery launch in Saudi Arabia ahead of preseason testing in Bahrain, the 44-year-old Spaniard, the oldest driver on the grid, said his motivation remains undimmed despite a record 425 career starts.

Formula One enters a new engine era this season, and Aston Martin are beginning a fresh chapter of their own. Now operating as a works team, they switch to Honda power after ending their partnership with Mercedes. The season opens in Australia on March 8.

The AMR26 also marks a significant turning point for the Silverstone-based team, as it is the first car developed under the leadership of renowned designer Adrian Newey, with technical direction from former Ferrari engineer Enrico Cardile.

“This first year in this set of regulations will provide a lot of action and a lot of input and feedback from the driver,” Alonso said. “I think it’s going to be a very interesting season from a driver point of view.

“I feel very proud to be part of this organisation. I don’t know if it’s going to be the last season, but my plan is to enjoy every second. If I make one more season, I will also be happy. We’ll see. I will take it race by race.”

Alonso, who last won a Grand Prix in 2013 with Ferrari, claimed his two world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006.

“I feel very motivated. I feel very focused on the new system,” he said. “Formula One is a dynamic sport. It keeps changing every week.

“It’s not only the racing. There are a lot of marketing events and a lot of off-track commitments that drain your energy during the season.

“We’ll see how these regulations work, how easy or difficult it is to follow cars and how much action we see on track. Those things will also play a part in my decision for 2027.”

Aston Martin finished seventh last season and have already started on the back foot, with the new car arriving late for a recent shakedown in Barcelona.

Alonso said the team could face a challenging start to the 24-race season but hopes for a much stronger showing in the second half, including what he described as some special races.

“To be in the top five in the constructors’ championship will be a must, in a way,” he said.