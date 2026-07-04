Kimi Antonelli returned to the top step of the podium Saturday, spoiling Lewis Hamilton's bid for a popular home sprint race victory ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton converted pole position into an early lead and kept Antonelli at bay through the opening seven laps, but the young Italian made his move on lap eight, using his electrical power advantage to sweep past and take control of the 17-lap race.

"Let's go! Let's go!" Antonelli shouted over the team radio after crossing the finish line.

"It was a very fun first 10 laps with Lewis. We were both pushing very hard," Antonelli said afterward. "The momentum is there, and we're doing a great job together with the team."

Hamilton's runner-up finish nevertheless marked another encouraging result after ending his long winless streak with a breakthrough victory at last month's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, his first win since joining Ferrari last year.

"I was pushing as hard as I could. I gave it absolutely everything," Hamilton said. "We've got a bit of work to do to try and close that gap."

Lando Norris finished third in McLaren's white-and-green throwback livery after briefly running second at the start before winning a thrilling battle with George Russell and Max Verstappen for the final podium spot.

Antonelli's first victory since last month's Monaco Grand Prix stretched his Formula 1 championship lead to 43 points over teammate Russell, who finished fourth after starting fifth.

Russell complained of a "strange" lack of pace in qualifying Friday, a setback after his victory at last week's Austrian Grand Prix boosted the British driver's title hopes.

Charles Leclerc finished fifth for Ferrari, Verstappen was sixth for Red Bull, Oscar Piastri took seventh for McLaren, and Liam Lawson claimed the final point in eighth for Racing Bulls after holding off Verstappen's teammate, Isack Hadjar.

Qualifying for Sunday's British Grand Prix is later Saturday.