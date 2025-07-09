Apple is reportedly in talks to acquire U.S. broadcast rights for Formula 1, according to the Financial Times, as momentum builds from the box office success of its Brad Pitt-led racing drama “F1: The Movie.”

The high-octane film has fueled interest, grossing $293 million worldwide in its first 10 days, according to Variety and other outlets, accelerating Apple’s push into live sports.

The iPhone maker is challenging current U.S. broadcaster ESPN, owned by Disney, for Formula 1 rights next year, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Netflix’s “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” series helped boost the sport’s popularity in the United States – momentum Apple now hopes to capitalize on.

Several media outlets reported in February that Netflix is among the contenders for Formula 1’s U.S. broadcasting rights beginning with the 2026 season, as ESPN’s exclusivity window to negotiate a new contract with F1 has expired.

Apple and Formula 1 did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.