French police arrested former Formula 1 driver Jean Alesi on Tuesday after the 57-year-old set off a large firecracker against the window of his brother-in-law's office as a "big joke."

"Jean Alesi was taken into custody on Monday around 4 p.m. for damaging the property of others by means of an explosive device," Nimes deputy prosecutor, Antoine Wolff, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The incident occurred in Villeneuve-les-Avignon where the former Ferrari driver resides.

The police had been called Sunday around 10 p.m. local time by neighbors, concerned about the sound of an explosion.

A vehicle, which was spotted by a neighbor at the site leaving with its lights off, was traced to Alesi's brother Jose who was arrested.

The former Ferrari driver went to the police station Monday to clear his brother, explaining that he had been in the car with his son and a friend.

Alesi said he had stuck a "large firework bought in Italy" into the frame of a window of his brother-in-law's architect's office "without imagining causing such damage," said the deputy prosecutor.

Alesi, who scored one victory in his 13-year career in F1, explained that he only wanted to play a "bad joke" on his brother-in-law, who is currently separated from Alesi's sister.

The brother-in-law, who says he has "no problem" with Alesi, nonetheless filed a complaint for the damage to the window frame, said Wolff.

Alesi's son and his friend were also taken into custody as police set about determining the extent of their complicity in the incident.

"I am quite skeptical about the notion of a 'joke' carried out at 10 p.m. without the person concerned knowing who it is," added Wolff.