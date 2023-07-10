All eyes were on Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt on Sunday as he graced the Silverstone Circuit, dressed to the nines, in preparation for scenes being shot for his upcoming Formula One feature film.

Pitt, alongside co-star Damson Idris, donned sleek white and black racing suits, embodying the fictional APXGP team while mingling among real-life F1 drivers on the grid at the Northamptonshire circuit.

Actors Brad Pitt and Damson Idris are pictured at the British Grand Prix during the filming of an F1-inspired movie, Silverstone, U.K., July 9, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Adding to the intrigue, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton serves as a co-producer for the currently untitled Apple film, which boasts exclusive access to race tracks and drivers through its collaboration with Formula One. This unique partnership ensures an authentic depiction of the sport's exhilarating world.

After taking to the track at Silverstone, Pitt had a chance to chat with Sky Sports presenter and former F1 driver Martin Brundle, sharing his excitement about the experience. With a touch of giddiness, the 59-year-old actor expressed, "I'm a little giddy right now, I've got to say. It's great to be here. We're just having such a laugh, time of my life."

During the interview, Pitt offered glimpses into the film's storyline. He revealed that his character, a former F1 driver from the 1990s, had shifted to other racing disciplines following a harrowing crash.

However, a friend and team owner, portrayed by Javier Bardem, calls upon him to return to the sport and assist their struggling team, currently languishing at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Emphasizing the film's commitment to authenticity, Pitt shared that they have enlisted F1 experts to ensure accuracy, saying, "The film should be as authentic as we can get it."

Furthermore, he highlighted Hamilton's dedication as both a producer and a driver, stressing the importance of respecting the sport and showcasing its true essence.

Pitt expressed his newfound admiration for the drivers, acknowledging their exceptional skill, agility and sheer determination, saying, "They're amazing athletes who I've so much respect for, everyone out there in all classes."

To prepare for his role, Pitt has spent two months familiarizing himself with Formula Two machinery, honing his skills at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France and the iconic Silverstone track.

The film will be helmed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on "Top Gun: Maverick," with Hamilton serving as a co-producer alongside Plan B Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

As the British Grand Prix unfolded, a star-studded crowd added to the excitement.

Colombian pop sensation Shakira, One Direction's Liam Payne, and Eurovision star Sam Ryder were among the notable attendees.

Actress Florence Pugh cheered on the drivers, while former "Top Gear" presenter Richard Hammond deemed the day "fantastic."

Additionally, actor-turned-singer Damian Lewis delivered a captivating rendition of the national anthem, and Rudimental entertained spectators at the Red Bull Pole Position area.

Meanwhile, on the race track, Max Verstappen secured his sixth consecutive victory, while Lando Norris put up a fierce fight against Hamilton, ultimately securing second place and keeping the fellow Briton at bay in third.