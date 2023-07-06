All seven British-based Formula One teams have approached the government, requesting assistance in alleviating the complications arising from post-Brexit border crossings and permit issues.

Otmar Szafnauer, the principal of Alpine, expressed optimism about finding a viable solution during a news conference on Wednesday.

Prominent figures from the teams, including Formula One head Stefano Domenicali and other representatives, convened at Downing Street on Tuesday for a meeting with Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.

The gathering served as a prelude to the highly anticipated British Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend.

Delving into the details of the encounter, Szafnauer revealed, "We had a productive meeting with the government and conveyed our request for their support for motorsport as a whole. We emphasized our commitment to enhancing sustainability in the sport."

Furthermore, Szafnauer expressed the teams' concern regarding border crossings and voiced their appeal for assistance in this area.

Reflecting on the present circumstances, he lamented, "The current situation is operational but not efficient. We face difficulties, particularly concerning the movement of personnel with work permits. If the government could lend a hand in this regard, it would be immensely beneficial."

Encouragingly, the teams found the government's response receptive. "The officials acknowledged that a similar approach had been implemented in the entertainment industry. Therefore, they expressed willingness to explore comparable solutions for Formula One," Szafnauer disclosed, leaving room for optimism.

The departure of Britain from the European Union marked the end of the freedom of movement for EU citizens, as well as for the transportation of goods and services. The motorsport industry, a vital sector in the U.K,, employs over 40,000 individuals and boasts an annual turnover of an impressive 9 billion pounds ($11.43 billion), according to the Motorsport Industry Association.

Alpine, owned by Renault, has its Formula One factory situated in Enstone, a location in central England conveniently close to the Silverstone circuit, where the British Grand Prix will take place.

The factory employs over 900 individuals hailing from various countries. While the engines are manufactured by Renault in Viry-Chatillon near Paris, Alpine's sports car factory can be found in Dieppe, France.

Among the other prominent British-based teams are Mercedes, McLaren, Williams, Red Bull, Haas, and Aston Martin. Notably, Ferrari and Red Bull's subsidiary team, AlphaTauri, are based in Italy, while Alfa Romeo/Sauber is situated in Switzerland.

Commenting on the challenges, Szafnauer highlighted the predicaments associated with the transportation of car parts. "Every time we go back and forth, it becomes problematic and inefficient," he observed. "There is significant room for improvement. We used to enjoy a more streamlined process before Brexit."