Formula One drivers are preparing to present a united front in response to the governing body's crackdown on swearing, following the punishment of Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen for his language during a press conference.

Mercedes driver George Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, indicated to reporters at the U.S. Grand Prix that a statement is likely to be released when the championship heads to Mexico next week.

"It does seem a little bit silly that it has come to this," he said. "We have yet to speak to the FIA, but we hope to do so probably next week, maybe in Mexico.

"Collectively, we’re all on the same page. Next week, we will probably formally put something towards you guys to read from the drivers as a united whole.

"I think generally speaking we don’t want to take away the heat-of-the-moment emotions that drivers show during a race. It is down to maybe the broadcaster when it comes to the race to choose whether they want to broadcast that."

Russell added that it is challenging for drivers in the heat of battle while talking over the team radio, but he recognized that in a calmer environment, "maybe we have a duty just to be conscious of our words."

Verstappen has opted to give only short replies to questions in FIA-organized news conferences since the incident in Singapore last month and to speak more fully to reporters in his team's hospitality area.

The Dutch driver, who was ordered to do "work of public interest" for using a swear word to describe his car, indicated he would continue to meet reporters in the paddock.

"I mean, I will speak," he said. "But this table works well."

Verstappen said he has heard no further information from the FIA about his punishment.

"I am always open for a chat. But from my side, at the moment, it is not that I am the one who has to reach out with this stuff.

"I just live my life. I just continue; nothing changes," he said when asked about a possible dialogue with FIA head Mohammed Ben Sulayem. "I'm not aggressive or whatever. I'm just living my life, and when I don't agree with something, I'll say it, but that's it."