Lewis Hamilton delivered a landmark drive at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday, capturing his first victory for Ferrari and ending Kimi Antonelli’s five-race winning streak in a dramatic swing in the 2026 title fight.

The seven-time world champion, now 41, became Formula One’s oldest winner since Jack Brabham in 1970 and secured his 106th career victory in a race that blended strategy, attrition and timing. It was also Ferrari’s first win since 2024 and Hamilton’s first triumph since Belgium last year, breaking a 41-race drought that dated back to his final season with Mercedes.

Antonelli, the 19-year-old Mercedes sensation and championship leader, looked in control of second place before a late electrical failure forced retirement with five laps remaining. The setback cut his championship lead over Hamilton to 41 points after seven rounds and marked Mercedes’ first defeat of the season.

George Russell salvaged second for Mercedes after briefly losing track position late in the race, while McLaren’s reigning champion Lando Norris completed the podium. It was the first all-British top three since the 1968 United States Grand Prix, a rare historical echo on a modern stage.

Hamilton crossed the line 19.561 seconds clear of Russell after a race defined by Ferrari’s aggressive strategy calls and a well-timed virtual safety car triggered by Fernando Alonso’s late retirement. That intervention allowed Hamilton to take a cheap third stop and return on fresher tyres, a decisive move that sealed the win.

“Grazie a tutti a Maranello,” Hamilton said over team radio. “You’ve helped me achieve this dream.” Moments later, visibly emotional, he described the victory as something he had long imagined while watching Ferrari as a young fan.

The result also marked a symbolic turnaround in a season that had already seen Hamilton rediscover form after a difficult 2025 campaign. With three straight podiums, including two seconds before this win, his move to Ferrari is gaining momentum after early doubts within and outside the team.

Behind the podium fight, Max Verstappen finished fourth for Red Bull, followed by Oscar Piastri in fifth and Isack Hadjar in sixth. Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto initially finished seventh and eighth for Alpine, but Colapinto dropped to 10th after a 10-second penalty for failing to slow under yellow flags, promoting the Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retired with a suspected power steering issue while running in contention for a top-five finish, compounding a mixed day for the team despite Hamilton’s breakthrough.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff acknowledged the threat his former driver now poses in the title race, warning that once Hamilton gains momentum, he is difficult to stop.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, however, urged restraint, rejecting early championship talk and stressing consistency over speculation as the season develops.