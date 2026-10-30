Lewis Hamilton has shifted his focus from the drivers’ championship to helping Ferrari secure second place in the constructors’ standings, acknowledging that another Formula One title is beyond his reach this season.

Finishing as runners-up would mark an improvement on Ferrari’s performance last year and provide a stronger foundation heading into the 2027 campaign.

With five races remaining on the 2026 calendar, including this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, Hamilton sits third in the drivers’ standings with 241 points, just one behind Mercedes’ George Russell. Russell’s teammate Kimi Antonelli leads with 365 points and is closing in on the title.

However, Hamilton says overtaking Russell is not his priority, with the seven-time world champion more concerned about Ferrari’s efforts to maintain second place behind championship leader Mercedes in the constructors’ standings.

“Second place is not something I focus on. Winning the championship is the only thing I care about,” Hamilton said Thursday.

After a 12-year stint with Mercedes, where he won six of his world titles, Hamilton joined Ferrari last year with the goal of returning the Prancing Horse to the top. The team finished fourth in 2025.

“There’s a good vibe and more energy this season,” he said. “Last year wasn’t much fun for any of us. We’ve come a long way.”

Ferrari now holds a 119-point lead over Red Bull and McLaren in the battle for second place, thanks to strong performances over the last three races. Hamilton finished third at the Bahrain Grand Prix, while his teammate Charles Leclerc claimed third-place finishes in Singapore and the United States.

“In the constructors’ championship, both drivers have reached the podium over the last three races. Between Charles and me, we’ve come a long way,” Hamilton said. “And this is just the beginning. There’s more to come.”

Ferrari has had 16 world champion drivers and won 15 constructors’ championships. However, its most recent drivers’ title came with Kimi Räikkönen in 2007, while its last constructors’ championship was in 2008.

“My sole focus is making sure we secure second place in the constructors’ championship. The team deserves it,” Hamilton said. “It’s a huge improvement over last year and something we can build on for next year.”

Following the Mexico City Grand Prix, Formula One is scheduled to race in Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

“After this weekend, I will use the races as a test for next year’s championship, looking at how we can improve the car,” Hamilton said. “That is my sole focus: ensuring we have the right brakes for next year and confirming that our engine outperforms the others.”