Lewis Hamilton heads to one of Formula One's most successful venues this weekend with renewed confidence, hoping to cap Ferrari's resurgence with another victory before the sport enters its August break, while championship-leading Mercedes face mounting concerns over George Russell's alarming loss of form.

The Hungarian Grand Prix presents Hamilton with an opportunity to strengthen his title challenge and continue Ferrari's recent momentum at a circuit that has delivered more success than almost any other in his career.

The seven-time world champion sits second in the drivers' standings, 45 points behind Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli, who has emerged as the breakout star of the season with six victories from the opening 10 races.

Hamilton's resurgence has coincided with Ferrari's steady rise in performance.

The Briton has collected five podium finishes this season, including his first victory for Ferrari in Spain, and has finished inside the points in every race.

Ferrari have steadily closed the gap to Mercedes through consistent reliability and performance upgrades, giving Hamilton confidence that the Scuderia can challenge for victories on merit.

Hungary has long been one of Hamilton's strongest circuits.

He has won a record eight races at the Hungaroring, claimed nine pole positions and led 487 laps there, more than any driver has led at a single Formula One venue. Another victory on Sunday would bring his career total to 107 wins and match his record of nine victories at a single circuit, set at Silverstone.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur believes the characteristics of the Hungaroring should suit his team's package better than the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps circuit, although he cautioned against assuming Ferrari will have an advantage.

"Every weekend we start from scratch," Vasseur said. "It's all about setup and tyre management. Budapest should suit us better than Spa because engine performance is less critical, but nothing is guaranteed. We still have to execute everything properly."

Ferrari arrive in Budapest with both drivers carrying momentum. Charles Leclerc won at Silverstone before finishing second in Belgium, while Hamilton followed his Spanish victory with third place at Silverstone and fourth at Spa.

Mercedes search for solutions

While Hamilton's fortunes have improved, Mercedes face growing questions over Russell's dramatic decline.

The British driver opened the season as one of the championship favorites and earned the nickname "Mr. Consistency" through his reliable performances. But technical problems have derailed his campaign in recent races, with his car mysteriously losing significant time on the straights.

The issue became one of the biggest talking points in the paddock after Russell spun into the gravel during last Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, recording his third retirement or points-less finish of the season. He now trails teammate Antonelli by 50 points.

Antonelli, meanwhile, has exceeded expectations in his rookie campaign. The 19-year-old Italian has combined speed with remarkable composure to build a commanding championship lead and believes the tight, technical Hungaroring could produce one of the closest races of the season.

"It's going to be another track that's a bit more like Monaco, where you just have to drive as fast as you can," Antonelli said. "I think it's going to be very tight between all of us, so putting everything together will be really important."

The Mercedes driver expects Red Bull, Ferrari and defending constructors' champion McLaren to join the fight for victory on a circuit where straight-line speed and energy deployment are less influential than mechanical grip and cornering performance.

McLaren and Aston Martin bring upgrades

McLaren also head into the weekend optimistic after preparing a substantial update package that includes a new floor, revised aerodynamic components and continued testing of an experimental rear wing.

Reigning race winner Lando Norris triumphed in Hungary last year, leading teammate Oscar Piastri in a McLaren one-two after Leclerc secured pole position.

As part of McLaren's young driver program, reigning Formula Two champion Leonardo Fornaroli will replace Piastri during Friday's opening practice session.

Aston Martin are expected to debut a long-awaited chassis upgrade in Hungary, although the team's latest Honda engine specification will not arrive until the Dutch Grand Prix after the summer break.

Hamilton reflects on darkest Ferrari moment

Hamilton also used Thursday's media session to reflect on how dramatically his fortunes have changed since last year's Hungarian Grand Prix, when frustration boiled over after a disappointing weekend.

Following a 12th-place finish while Leclerc qualified on pole and finished fourth, Hamilton harshly criticized his own performance, calling himself "useless" and even suggesting Ferrari should sign another driver.

A year later, the 41-year-old says that difficult period became a turning point.

"I'm proud of everyone in the team and I'm proud of myself for digging myself out of that place that I was in," Hamilton said.

"One day, when I do my documentary, I'll tell you all about that weekend and what led up to it. But to come from there to where I am now, I arrive this week worlds away from where I was last year."

Hamilton said Ferrari's steady progress has restored his confidence, praising both the team's development and his own ability to overcome one of the toughest periods of his career.

"I'm grateful for how we've developed as a team. The pieces of the puzzle have been coming together, and now we have a great car and a great package that we can fight with."