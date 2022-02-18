The Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix, often dubbed the season’s most unpredictable race, will welcome back fans for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2019, Baku City Circuit (BCC) confirmed Friday.

Tickets to the event, scheduled for June 10-12, will go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Ticket prices range from $70 to $760.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of ticket sales for the sixth Formula 1 race weekend in Baku. Although we had to organize last year’s race without the presence of our beloved fans, the race itself garnered a huge global audience watching from home that witnessed a thrilling race with another unexpected ending. We are absolutely certain that this year will be no exception,” BCC’s Executive Director Arif Rahimov said.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 will be the sixth F1 race weekend on the streets of Azerbaijan’s capital city and follows on from the successful return of F1 to Baku last summer when the greatest drivers in the world delivered another spectacular race behind closed doors.

Sergio Perez’s surprise victory maintained the event’s ongoing and unparalleled streak of delivering a new winner for every race it has hosted to date.

The successful return of F1 to Baku in 2021 after a year’s COVID-enforced absence delivered another classic race that will live long in the memory, culminating in a hard-earned win for Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez – the fifth winner in five different races at Baku City Circuit.

The Mexican driver crossed the finish line ahead of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, producing a hugely unexpected podium.