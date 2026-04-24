President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday that Istanbul will host Formula 1 races for five consecutive seasons between 2027 and 2031.

Speaking at the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix promotion event at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Working Office in Istanbul, Erdoğan said the Istanbul Park circuit will stage “thrilling, high-quality races that offer strong spectator appeal” over the five-year period.

Erdoğan expressed hope that Türkiye’s partnership with Formula 1 would continue to strengthen in the coming years, emphasizing the country’s ambitions as a motorsports hub.

Türkiye previously hosted Formula 1 races at Istanbul Park between 2005 and 2011, before the event was dropped from the calendar. The circuit briefly returned to the schedule in 2020 and 2021 as part of a revised calendar during the COVID-19 pandemic, when races were relocated or added to replace canceled events.

Designed by renowned track architect Hermann Tilke, Istanbul Park is widely known for its challenging layout, particularly the high-speed Turn 8, considered one of the most demanding corners in Formula 1.

The renewed hosting agreement is expected to boost Türkiye’s international sports profile and tourism sector, as countries increasingly compete to secure long-term slots on the Formula 1 calendar.