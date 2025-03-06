Lewis Hamilton is determined to secure a historic eighth Formula One title with Ferrari, defying the conventional limits of age in a sport that has long been dominated by younger drivers.

At 40, Hamilton's pursuit of that elusive record would break new ground.

While an eighth world title would cement his place in the F1 history books, winning beyond the age of 40 has proven difficult for even the greatest drivers.

No one has won a race past 40 since 1994, and the last 40-plus driver to claim the championship was in 1966 – nearly 60 years ago.

In an interview with Time last month, Hamilton dismissed any comparisons to older drivers.

"I’m hungry, driven, don’t have a wife and kids. I’m focused on one thing, and that’s winning," he said, adding that his single-minded dedication is what sets him apart.

The 2025 season kicks off next week in Melbourne, Australia, where Hamilton will begin his quest for an unprecedented eighth crown.

Looking at the challenges and triumphs of F1’s veterans reveals the steep odds Hamilton faces in rewriting history:

Michael Schumacher’s struggles

After 40 Schumacher, a seven-time world champion, made a much-anticipated return to F1 with Mercedes in 2010, aiming for his eighth title.

But his post-comeback years were less than spectacular.

Outperformed by teammate Nico Rosberg in all three of his seasons, Schumacher managed just one podium finish before retiring again in 2012 at 43.

His replacement at Mercedes? Hamilton, who would go on to dominate the sport.

Nigel Mansell’s brief return

The 1992 champion, Mansell, returned to F1 in 1994 after a successful IndyCar stint, joining Williams for a four-race mission to help teammate Damon Hill beat Schumacher to the title.

Mansell won the season-ending Australian Grand Prix at 41 but was overshadowed by Schumacher’s controversial title win.

He attempted a return with McLaren in 1995 but quit after just two races.

Juan Manuel Fangio’s timeless dominance

Fangio, often regarded as the greatest driver of F1’s early years, didn’t win his first title until 1949 at the age of 40.

His resilience in the dangerous 1950s era was remarkable.

He clinched five world titles – four of them consecutively – and took his final championship at 46, a record that may never be surpassed.

The pioneers: Luigi Fagioli and Louis Chiron

In F1’s formative years, older drivers were common.

Luigi Fagioli, at 53, remains the oldest winner of a race, sharing victory with Fangio in the 1951 French Grand Prix – permitted by the rules at the time.

Louis Chiron, meanwhile, made a memorable appearance at 58, racing in the Monaco Grand Prix in 1958.

Jack Brabham’s historic feat

Jack Brabham, a two-time champion in the late 1950s and 1960, made history in 1966 by winning the championship at 40 with his own Brabham team.

He remains the last driver over 40 to take the title. Brabham scored his final F1 victory at 43 in 1970 before retiring that same year.

Fernando Alonso’s quest for glory

As Hamilton looks to make history, another F1 veteran is also chasing a monumental achievement.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, Hamilton’s former teammate at McLaren in 2007, remains an ambitious contender.

Though Alonso’s Aston Martin team is focused on developing a car to compete under new regulations in 2026, a win for him would make him the oldest champion in nearly 70 years.