Lewis Hamilton expressed his "incredible pride" in Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior being honored with this year's Socrates Award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony and reaffirmed his commitment to combating racism.

Vinicius, a Brazilian athlete who has endured racial abuse during La Liga matches over the past two seasons, was recognized for his foundation's efforts to construct schools in underprivileged areas and invest in education in his homeland.

"It is truly inspiring to witness individuals who confront such challenges and exhibit courage in the face of adversity," Hamilton told Reuters in an interview ahead of the upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The 38-year-old Briton, the sole Black driver in the sport, had previously expressed support for Vinicius when he faced racial slurs from fans during a game at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium earlier this year, describing the incident as "heartbreaking."

Having received a knighthood from his own nation, Hamilton was also granted honorary Brazilian citizenship last year and had the opportunity to meet the 23-year-old forward at this year's Italian Grand Prix.

"It was a genuine honor to meet him; he brought incredible energy to the team," stated the Mercedes driver, renowned for his social activism, encompassing advocacy for minority groups and environmental causes.

Vinicius, the only Brazilian among the top 10 nominees for this year's Ballon d'Or, pledged to remain steadfast in his fight against racism as he accepted the Socrates Award from the Prince of Monaco on Monday.

The Vini Jr. Institute, founded in 2020, aspires to leverage football's popularity to drive advancements in teaching and learning within Brazilian public schools.

The institute's ambition is to benefit up to 15 schools and 10,000 students by the end of 2023.

Hamilton commended the football star for setting a leading example.

"I'm tremendously appreciative that he's been recognized and well-received," expressed the Briton. "To receive that accolade not only for being an exceptional athlete but also for serving as a powerful advocate for people and their culture, I believe it is exceptionally honorable."