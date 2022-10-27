Lewis Hamilton has dispelled speculation he might walk away from Mercedes and Formula One in general when his current deal expires at the end of 2023.

The seven-time world champion heads into this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix without a win this season. If he finishes 2022 without a victory it will be the first time this has happened in his 16-year career.

And despite having lost last season's title on the last lap in controversial fashion to Max Verstappen, and having seen the Red Bull man easily claim this year's championship, Hamilton is as determined as ever.

"We are going to do another deal,” the 37-year-old Briton told selected media, including motorsport.com and the BBC, at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

"We're going to sit down and we're going to discuss it in these next couple of months, I would say.

"My goal is to continue to be with Mercedes. I've been with Mercedes since I was 13. And it really is my family: Mercedes-Benz is my family.

"They've stuck with me through thick and thin. They stuck with me through being expelled at school.”

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has even talked about a five-year extension for Hamilton even if the Austrian might not be around then as team principal.

Hamilton's desire remains despite acknowledging that Red Bull breaching the cost cap in 2021 has reopened old wounds. Race director Michael Masi wrongly interpreted the rules in the final race in Abu Dhabi last year, effectively giving Verstappen the title.

The governing FIA has yet to announce Red Bull's punishment. It is highly unlikely Verstappen would have his title stripped given the breach classifies as minor, and Hamilton would not want a second-hand title anyway.

"No, because the damage is done,” Hamilton said. "You kind of buried it and moved on and then it comes back up, and then it's like another bit of a kick.”