Lewis Hamilton acknowledged a rising force in Formula One on Sunday while insisting his own pursuit of the championship is far from over, after finishing second at the Monaco Grand Prix behind 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli, driving for Mercedes, delivered a composed and commanding performance on the streets of Monte Carlo to claim his first Monaco Grand Prix win and extend his championship lead to 66 points after six rounds.

The victory marked his fifth straight win of the season and further underlined his rapid rise after replacing Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025.

Hamilton, now racing for Ferrari, produced his strongest result of the season with a second consecutive runner-up finish, showing clearer signs of adaptation after a difficult debut year with the Italian team.

He briefly held hope for victory following a late red flag but could not find a way past the young Italian, ultimately settling for second behind Antonelli once again after Canada.

Despite missing out on a fourth Monaco win, the 41-year-old matched Ayrton Senna’s record of eight podium finishes at the circuit, a milestone he described as personally meaningful given his admiration for the Brazilian legend.

“He’s doing a phenomenal job,” Hamilton said of Antonelli. “He’s got an amazing team around him and for him at 19 to be delivering at that level, it’s awesome to see. It just pushes everyone to level up. I’m going to try and chase him down for the rest of the year.”

Hamilton also reflected on the significance of his consistency in Monaco. “To get another second place is such a great feeling, especially under the trickiest conditions,” he said.

The race weekend also drew attention away from the track, with Kim Kardashian present in the paddock supporting Hamilton.

The pair have been seen together at several public events in recent months, though neither has commented directly on the nature of their relationship. Hamilton acknowledged the support, calling it meaningful to have “good people around” him during the season.