World champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes drew level with Formula One legend Michael Schumacher's record 91 career race victories at the Eifel Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton achieved the latest milestone on the Nuerburgring circuit where the Schumacher-S section is named after the German great, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo of Renault in dry but cold conditions.

He took advantage of a 13th-lap mistake from then leading team-mate and pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas who then had to retire a little later after a loss of power and now trails Hamilton by 69 points in the championship.

Britain's Hamilton joined F1 in 2007 at McLaren, won his first race that year in Canada and replaced Schumacher at Mercedes in 2013. He is already the all-time leader in pole positions with 96 and can get sole possession of the race win record in a fortnight in Imola, Italy, in what would be his 262nd race.