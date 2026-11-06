Lewis Hamilton will make his 400th Formula One start at this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, a remarkable milestone that reflects his longevity and sustained competitiveness despite growing frustration over his first season with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion will reach the landmark Sunday at Interlagos, where he has enjoyed some of the most memorable moments of his career, including securing his first drivers' championship in 2008. At 41, the Briton remains one of the sport's leading competitors, with a record 106 race victories and 105 pole positions to his name.

Hamilton admitted he never expected to compete in 400 Grand Prix when he made his debut with McLaren in 2007, but insisted he still has the speed, motivation and determination to compete at the highest level.

"It's kind of crazy. I never ever thought that I would be reaching numbers like that," Hamilton told reporters Thursday.

"I still feel young, and regardless of the things that people say, you saw my pole last week (in Mexico). I still have the pace, I still have the speed, I still have the dedication, which is most important, and the focus."

His latest pole position in Mexico, which extended his all-time record, offered another demonstration of his ability. He finished second behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen after an opening-lap collision with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc disrupted the team's chances of securing a one-two finish.

The incident has continued to frustrate Hamilton, who arrived in Brazil without having discussed the clash with either Leclerc or team principal Fred Vasseur.

Vasseur had returned to Italy between the two races, while Leclerc traveled to Monaco to spend time with his family following the birth of his first child.

"I was frustrated and I am still frustrated," Hamilton said. "Conversations need to be had so we will have those when the time permits."

Hamilton acknowledged the work Ferrari has put into improving its car throughout the season, saying the team had made significant progress despite the challenge of closing the gap to its rivals.

"The team has done such an amazing job in bringing upgrades this year and they've been working flat out to bridge the gap given the power that we have," he said.

"I think they've done an incredible job. ... You've seen us taking some leaps and bounds, and we've scored more points than any other team in the last three or four races."

Hamilton believes Ferrari could have secured a one-two finish in Mexico and said the team must address the problems that cost it the opportunity.

"We could easily have had a one-two, so we definitely have to work towards making sure that it doesn't happen again," he said.

Asked whether Leclerc had raced him more aggressively than other drivers, Hamilton answered yes before declining to elaborate further.

"I can't say more," he said.

He subsequently suggested the situation was not entirely new at Ferrari, drawing comparisons with previous teammate pairings involving Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz.

Vasseur acknowledged that Ferrari's season had not unfolded as intended, saying that, with hindsight, he would have managed the team differently, although he did not directly address the Mexico incident.

Despite the unresolved tensions, Hamilton remains firmly in contention near the front of the championship. He is third in the standings, two points behind Verstappen, after a strong run of results in recent races.

His 400-race milestone has also earned admiration from fellow drivers, who regard his career as an example of sustained excellence in a demanding sport.

McLaren's Lando Norris, the 2025 world champion, described Hamilton's achievement as extraordinary and said his continued competitiveness had encouraged younger drivers to believe they could enjoy similarly long careers.

"I think it's a pretty incredible achievement for him to fight for this long. He's a good inspiration for many of us," Norris said.

Hamilton's longevity has also influenced Norris' ambitions beyond his first championship.

"When I look at Lewis, he makes me not very happy to have only won one championship," Norris said.

"But that's in a good way that I can look at him and see him and his age, his form, and makes me believe more than ever that I could fight for many, many more years, and that's something I look forward to doing."

Audi's Nico Hulkenberg also praised Hamilton for maintaining his commitment despite having already achieved almost everything possible in Formula One.

"He could have easily retired many times and said, 'That's enough,'" Hulkenberg said. "Fair play and respect to him that he still puts in the work, still wants this, and still does this."

Hamilton won his first world championship in 2008, one year after making his Formula One debut, and added six more titles with Mercedes between 2014 and 2020. He joined Ferrari last season after 12 successful years with the German manufacturer.

Only Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, 45, has made more Grand Prix starts, with the two-time world champion approaching the 450-race mark.

Hamilton, however, said the significance of reaching 400 starts mattered less to him than the opportunity to celebrate it in Brazil, where he enjoys enormous popularity and was granted honorary citizenship in 2022.

He has won three times at Interlagos and secured seven additional podium finishes in 18 appearances.

"It's my 400th race, which is kind of nuts," Hamilton said. "I remember a point when I was embarking on 300 and everyone was like, 'Once you get to 300, you can never win!'"

Hamilton finished second at his 300th Grand Prix, the 2022 French Grand Prix, behind Verstappen. He now hopes to mark his latest milestone with another victory.

"And I won my 300th, so I guess my goal will be to work on winning my 400th," he said.