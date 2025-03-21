Lewis Hamilton made a statement in Ferrari red, storming to pole position in Friday’s sprint qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion endured a tough debut with the Italian team in Australia but bounced back in style, setting a blistering lap record of 1:30.849 in Shanghai, laying down a marker for the weekend ahead.

"I didn't expect that result, but I'm so happy and so proud. The last race was a disaster for us," Hamilton said.

"The car really came alive from lap one. We made some great changes, and the team did a fantastic job during the break to get the car ready. I'm a bit in shock. I can't believe we got pole in the sprint."

The first of six sprints during the season will take place Saturday, ahead of normal qualifying for Sunday’s full race.

McLaren's Lando Norris, who won in Australia, was only sixth in sprint qualifying after a mistake in a late corner.

The Briton had been quickest in the only practice session earlier Friday.

World champion Max Verstappen, in the Red Bull, was second quickest, just 0.018 seconds behind, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri third.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is set to be fourth on the sprint grid, ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell.

In Q1 of sprint qualifying, Red Bull's second driver, Liam Lawson, was notably eliminated in last place. The New Zealander said he struggled with the tires.

Fernando Alonso, in his Aston Martin, failed to make it out of Q2 in front of packed stands on the outskirts of Shanghai.

F1 personalities continued to pay tribute Friday to former team owner and pundit Eddie Jordan, whose death at age 76 was announced Thursday.

Hamilton won his first title at McLaren in 2008 before securing six championships with Mercedes. Verstappen's dominance in the last four seasons led the 40-year-old to Ferrari, but he finished only 10th in Melbourne.

He is now aiming for much better results during the Shanghai weekend after topping sprint qualifying.

"It's not the main race, we’ve still got work to do for tomorrow, but it puts us in a good position for the race," he added.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said: "For sure, it’s a good feeling. If you compare it with last week, the qualifying and the race, it’s much better."

"It’s brought a positive energy to the team – and to Lewis."