Formula One icon Lewis Hamilton is once again shifting gears, this time not on the racetrack but in the corridors of education and opportunity.

The seven-time world champion has unveiled his ambitious plans to "improve the pipeline" for youngsters from diverse backgrounds, nurturing their potential in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Building on his tireless efforts to increase the representation of black educators in STEM subjects, Hamilton is steering toward a future where every child knows they are the architects of change.

"We want these kids to know they are the future," Hamilton said.

The Hamilton Commission, known for its earlier revelations on the startling lack of diversity in U.K. motorsport, now takes on a broader mission.

Hamilton, speaking on BBC Breakfast, emphasized the profound impact of empowering the younger generation: "I want to be part of changing the world, and it starts with the kids. We have got to improve the pipeline, and it starts right down at primary school, giving these kids access."

Through his Mission 44 charity, the British racing legend is throwing his support behind the Young STEM Futures Programme, an initiative close to his heart, in his hometown of Stevenage.

Drawing from his own experiences as a child and as a motorsport legend, Hamilton, 38, is set to catalyze change through a series of inspiring activities.

"I found it really difficult at school," he admitted candidly. "I found it was not a happy experience for me. I remember vividly just how difficult it was, and I have this amazing platform – and it would be a real waste not to utilize it."

Hamilton's initiative aims to mentor 50 year nine students, while simultaneously working with local councils and colleges to enrich science lessons at the primary school level.

"We need equal opportunity for these kids to come through and feel like there's a home for them – or the career for them – within these industries," Hamilton said passionately.

In the high-octane world of motorsport, Hamilton is keenly aware of the pressing need for transformation: "There are thousands and thousands of jobs, over 40,000 jobs within the industry, and only 1% for example, come from black backgrounds, and there are very few women in the industry, which is also not enough."

With the same precision he employs on the track, Hamilton is committed to redlining the engine of diversity and gender equality.

His charity takes center stage in this pursuit of change, setting a formidable pace towards a future where opportunity knows no bounds.