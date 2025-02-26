Lewis Hamilton's Formula One journey has taken an exciting new turn as he embarks on preseason testing with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion, who left Mercedes after 11 years, is now behind the wheel of the iconic red car, No. 44, marking the start of his new chapter with the Scuderia.

The 40-year-old British driver, who clinched six of his seven titles with Mercedes, made his debut for Ferrari on Wednesday at the Bahrain circuit.

F1’s official social media responded with a simple yet significant message: “Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari driver,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

Hamilton joins Ferrari for the 2025 season, pairing up with Charles Leclerc, who has been with the team since 2019.

Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton arrives at the track for the first day of the Formula One preseason testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, Feb. 26, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The three-day test in Bahrain, which began Wednesday, offers Hamilton his first chance to gauge Ferrari's performance against the competition, including teammate Leclerc's lap times.

This test, the only one before the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, sets the stage for a highly anticipated 24-race season.

Alongside Hamilton, six other drivers will make their season debuts, adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming campaign.

The buzz surrounding Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is palpable.

Though he’s driven the SF-25 for a filming day and donned Ferrari’s red overalls in older cars, this marks his first official session with the team in direct competition.

The last time Hamilton experienced such a shift was when he joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013.

Traditionally not a fan of testing due to its repetitive nature, Hamilton has expressed genuine excitement about his new venture.

He’s been in high spirits since arriving in Italy, joking about indulging in pizza while claiming to feel fitter and more energized than ever as he targets a record eighth championship.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Max Verstappen will also be in action, as he prepares for his pursuit of a fifth consecutive title.

Verstappen will test the first Red Bull since star designer Adrian Newey's departure to Aston Martin. Alongside Verstappen, New Zealand’s Liam Lawson, who has stood in for multiple races, will share driving duties.

Other rookies joining the action include Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes' 18-year-old Italian recruit, who will drive alongside George Russell; Australian Jack Doohan at Alpine; Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto at Sauber; Frenchman Isack Hadjar at Racing Bulls; and Briton Oliver Bearman at Haas.

While Doohan and Bearman are both rookies, they have already made their race debuts.

Ferrari’s former driver, Carlos Sainz, will aim to rack up laps for Williams as he seeks to make an impact in the 2025 season.

Fans can attend the test on Thursday and Friday, with the Sakhir circuit also hosting Bahrain’s grand prix in April.

Last year’s season opener, the race has been rescheduled this year to accommodate Ramadan.