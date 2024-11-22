Lewis Hamilton rebounded from his Brazil disappointment with a commanding performance in opening practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, leading an all-British top three.

Just two weeks after raising doubts about his future with Mercedes following a lackluster 10th-place finish in Interlagos, Hamilton outpaced teammate George Russell by 0.396 seconds on the iconic Strip.

Lando Norris, aiming to chip away at Max Verstappen's 62-point lead in the championship standings and keep the title race alive until Qatar, finished third, nearly a second behind Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc took fourth for Ferrari, one spot ahead of Red Bull's Verstappen.

Hamilton, 39, revealed Wednesday that he had considered ending his 12-year stint with Mercedes after a torrid afternoon at the rain-lashed Brazilian Grand Prix. However, on Thursday night, the seven-time world champion sent a strong message by dominating the opening session under the desert lights.

Hamilton’s lap showcased the pace of the Silver Arrows, who emerged as early leaders in the cold desert air.

Verstappen, who will secure his fourth consecutive world title if he outscores Norris on Saturday, ended the session fifth, two places behind his McLaren rival.

Last year’s opening session in Las Vegas was marred by a loose drain cover that tore through Carlos Sainz's Ferrari, delaying the session and finishing at 4 a.m. in front of empty grandstands. On Thursday, no such issues arose, and the session ran smoothly.

Sainz placed sixth for Ferrari, which trails McLaren by 36 points in the constructors’ standings. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso took seventh, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri eighth.

The second practice session is scheduled for 10 p.m. local time (0600 GMT Friday).