Lewis Hamilton expressed gratitude for a reflective moment on Thursday morning, reminiscing about his initial visits to Monaco and the fulfillment of his teenage aspirations.

Ahead of the 81st Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, the seven-time world champion shared his profound appreciation for the event's history and grandeur.

Hamilton vividly recalled his first experience at the age of 13, driving through the tunnel into the iconic Monaco harbor, where he was captivated by the event's aura and significance.

"I really felt the place and its history, and as I came through the tunnel, I remembered Ayrton (Senna) from watching it on TV as a kid, and it felt surreal to think that I am now one of the 22 to do it – and that I have been doing it for so long," he said.

"It was my dream when I was 13 and I came here the first time, and I thought this is the most beautiful place I've ever been, and I want to live here."

Hamilton not only realized that dream, winning the Monaco Grand Prix three times – in 2008, 2016, and 2019 – but also by buying an apartment and living in the Mediterranean principality.

"I raced here the first time when I was 18 or 19," he added.

"In Formula Three. And it was epic. I had a rented scooter, and I was running around town, and I went up to Eze, and it was really epic for me. And then, I got to go on the grid, and it was crazy because I had only ever seen Martin Brundle there.

"It's a crazy place, a special place; it's the pearl of our sport and the second smallest country in the world."

Hamilton's golden recollection of his early experiences in Monaco may not have coincided with W. Somerset Maugham's description of the principality as "a sunny place for shady people," but it was heartfelt.

The Mercedes driver, who is set to join Ferrari next year, has not allowed the demise of his team's form to diminish his pleasure from driving and suggested he will relish the action again this weekend.

Now 39, he takes a more mellow view of his racing than he did as a forceful younger man.

"We don't have any upgrades this weekend," he said. "The package was spread over the last two races. We have our highest downforce package and an evolved wing, but otherwise, I don't know where we'll be.

"But I am more excited than I have been with the previous two cars. They were not so great. This one is a real work in progress and it's much better than last year.

"There are so many things to consider – how high or low to run, the balance, weight distribution, cambers, and tows. It is one thing to practice in the 'sim', but it is only at the track that you discover the issues you may or may not have.

"I hope we just hit the ground running and we don't look back, but that's not been the case for the last two years. But this car is more predictable and it is nice to drive. It's not perfect, but we are going in the right direction."