Lewis Hamilton, Thursday, admitted he's still adjusting to life in red as Ferrari’s newest star, insisting it could take "months" to fully adapt to the team – and he’s tuning out critics along the way.

The seven-time Formula One world champion, who stunned the racing world by swapping Mercedes for Ferrari this season, remains without a podium finish in five Grands Prix, despite a sprint victory in China. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, managed third in Saudi Arabia.

“When I joined Mercedes, the first six months were tough,” Hamilton said Thursday at the Miami Grand Prix. “It’s the same now – new engineers, a new setup philosophy, and I’m adjusting from a different driving style. It’s a mix of many things.”

Asked if his acclimatization at Ferrari might follow a similar timeline to his Mercedes transition in 2013, Hamilton replied: “I really don’t know. We’re pushing hard to shorten the process, but it could take longer. Who knows?”

The 40-year-old Briton brushed off suggestions from pundits questioning whether his best days are behind him.

“I don’t focus on opinions from people who’ve never been in my position,” he said. “I keep my head down and stay committed to the team I’m working with.”

Baby on board

Meanwhile, Red Bull confirmed that reigning champion Max Verstappen, currently third in the standings, skipped media day in Miami ahead of the birth of his first child.

Verstappen, 27, is expecting the baby with partner Kelly Piquet, daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet. Red Bull said the Dutch driver would return Friday for practice and sprint qualifying at Hard Rock Stadium.

“All is well and he will attend the track tomorrow,” a team spokesperson said. “No further comment will be made to respect Max and his family's privacy.”

Norris hungry for more

McLaren’s Lando Norris hopes Miami magic strikes twice. The British driver claimed his maiden F1 victory at Hard Rock Stadium last year and is looking to reignite his title push with a repeat performance.

“It’s a place that brings good memories,” said Norris. “As a kid, I dreamed of winning in Formula One. I stood on the top step here last year, and I want to do it again.”

The 25-year-old hasn’t tasted victory since the season opener in Melbourne. He trails teammate Oscar Piastri by 10 points after settling for third and fourth in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, respectively, as Piastri took both wins.

“I’m working on the behind-the-scenes stuff – understanding what to fix,” Norris added. “It’s not a speed issue. Things just haven’t clicked yet, but I’m confident I can put it together this weekend.”