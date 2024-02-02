Thursday's confirmation of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari for 2025 provides Mercedes with ample time to find his replacement.

The crucial question now is identifying the successor to the most successful driver of all time.

With over half of the current starting grid facing contract expiration at the season's end, some drivers naturally stand out as potential candidates.

However, a few promising contenders are not currently part of Formula One, presenting unexpected possibilities in a sport known for surprises.

The following explores the potential options for Mercedes and the associated inquiries arising from this high-profile driver change.

Carlos Sainz, 29

The Spaniard, whose place has been taken by Hamilton, would be a straight swap. However, he has been considered a top target for Audi, which is taking over Sauber and entering as a works team in 2026. Would either he or Mercedes want to do a deal for one year, or would he be open to a longer one?

Alex Albon, 27

The ex-Red Bull driver has been a big hit with Mercedes-powered Williams, scoring all but one of their points last season and hauling them up to seventh overall. Williams is run by James Vowles, a former close confidant of Mercedes principal Toto Wolff as the team's head of motorsport strategy. A deal for Albon, an old friend and rival of George Russell who also graduated from Williams, would surely be straightforward.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 17

The 17-year-old Italian is yet to debut in Formula Two but is considered a big talent for the future and is already under contract to Mercedes. If not ready for the former champions, he might be offered to Williams to gain experience.

Mick Schumacher, 24

Michael Schumacher's son is the official reserve. His seasons with Haas were difficult, and he is now on the roster of endurance drivers with Renault-owned Alpine. Mick looks like a long shot compared to other options.

Esteban Ocon, 27

A Mercedes-backed junior driver and reserve, preparing for his eighth season in F1 and fifth with Renault/Alpine. The team rated him very highly, but he may have slipped down the list of options by now.

Valtteri Bottas, 34

Hamilton's former teammate before George Russell replaced the Finn, who will be out of contract at Sauber at the end of the year, and whose place could go to Sainz. He knows all the people at Mercedes, but a return would surely be unlikely.

Fernando Alonso, 42

The evergreen double world champion is out of contract at Aston Martin at the end of the year but shows no sign of wanting to stop and still looks highly competitive.

Sebastian Vettel, 36

Could Germany's four-time world champion be persuaded to come out of retirement and make a comeback, just as Schumacher did in 2010? Vettel, at 36, is younger than Hamilton. He didn't entirely rule out a return when he left Aston Martin in 2022.